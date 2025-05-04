Rays vs. Yankees Prediction: Can New York win the rubber match?

The Tampa Bay Rays remain in New York to face the Yankees at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday afternoon. It’s the final game of a three-game set. Can the Yankees win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Rays vs. Yankees betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Taj Bradley (TB) vs. Will Warren (NYY)

The Tampa Bay Rays are 15-18 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Rays are 14-19 ATS this season.

The New York Yankees are 19-14 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Yankees are 17-16 ATS this season.

Rays vs. Yankees Game Matchup and Betting Odds

915 Tampa Bay Rays (+154) at 916 New York Yankees (-185); o/u 8.5

1:35 PM ET, Sunday, May 4, 2025

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Rays vs. Yankees Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 91% of public bettors are currently backing the Yankees money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Tampa Bay Rays DFS Spin

Rays left fielder Christopher Morel had 40% of his team’s hits in their 3-2 win over the Yankees on Saturday afternoon. In that game, the 25-year-old right-handed hitter went 2 for 4 with 2 singles. For the season, Morel is hitting .239 with 3 homers, 11 RBIs, 2 steals, and an OPS of .716. Christopher Morel is hitting .281 in road games this season, making him an intriguing DFS option at Yankee Stadium on Sunday.

New York Yankees DFS Spin

Yankees catcher Austin Wells drove in half of his team’s runs in their 3-2 loss to the Rays on Saturday. Hitting out of the #5 spot in the lineup, the 25-year-old left-handed hitter went 1 for 4 with a homer, an RBI, and a run scored. Wells is batting .208 with 6 homers, 18 RBIs, and an OPS of .730 this year. The Scottsdale, AZ, native is hitting .276 in his last 7 games, making him a worthy DFS candidate on Sunday.

Rays vs. Yankees MLB Betting Trends

Tampa Bay is 2-5 straight up in their last 7 games against New York.

Tampa Bay is 3-6 straight up in division games this season.

New York is 7-5 straight up in division games this season.

New York is 9-4 straight up after a loss this season.

Rays vs. Yankees Betting Prediction

I like the Yankees in this game. Several statistics will illustrate why. New York is 11-6 straight up as the home team and 19-10 straight up as a favorite in 2025. What’s more, the Yankees are 12-9 straight up in American League games and 11-5 straight up as a home favorite this year. And finally, the Bronx Bombers are 14-11 straight up when playing on no rest and 17-14 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this season. For all of those reasons, I’m taking the Yankees. The pick is New York -185 on the money line over Tampa Bay at Bovada.lv.

Rays vs. Yankees MLB Betting Prediction: NEW YORK YANKEES -185