Rays vs. Phillies Prediction: Is total too low?

Following Philadelphia’s 2-1 victory on Monday night, the Rays vs. Phillies series continues from Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday. With Taj Bradley set to oppose Ranger Suarez in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet tonight in Philadelphia?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Tampa Bay Rays (+145) at Philadelphia Phillies (-170); o/u 7.5

6:40 p.m. ET, Tuesday, September 10, 2024

Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Rays vs. Phillies: Public Bettors Love Philadelphia

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 77% of bets are on the Phillies’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Lowe hits solo home run in loss

Brandon Lowe went 1-for-1 with a solo home run against the Phillies on Monday. Lowe’s home run was his 17th of the year. He hit a pinch-hit game-tying solo home run off Carlos Estevez in the ninth inning. Lowe returned after missing a few games with right middle finger inflammation. Not much has changed with Lowe. He’s been a solid hitter when healthy, but has amassed only 319 at-bats this year due to injury. Lowe is hitting .250 with a .798 OPS and 50 RBI on the season.

Schwarber hits solo home run in win

Kyle Schwarber went 1-for-4 with a solo home run against the Rays on Monday. Schwarber’s home run was his 34th of the season. He hit a solo shot off Tyler Alexander in the sixth inning. Schwarber has six home runs in his last seven games. He’s hitting .250 with an .859 OPS and 94 RBI on the year.

Rays vs. Phillies MLB Betting Trends

Tampa Bay is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Tampa Bay’s last 8 games on the road

Philadelphia is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games at home

Philadelphia is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games when playing Tampa Bay

Rays vs. Phillies MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. Philadelphia should take Bradley behind the woodshed tonight at Citizens Bank Park. Over his last five starts, Bradley is 1-4 with a 9.12 ERA. He’s allowed 6.8 hits per game, 5.4 runs per contest and a whopping eight home runs over that span. On the other side, Suarez is 2-3 with a 4.26 ERA over his last five starts. That’s not bad but as long as he allows a couple of runs, the over should cash tonight.

Rays vs. Phillies MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 7.5