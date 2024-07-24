Rays vs. Blue Jays Prediction: Will Toronto’s struggles continue?

Will Toronto’s struggles continue when the Rays vs. Blue Jays series continues at 7:07 p.m. ET on Wednesday night? Zach Eflin will oppose Yariel Rodriguez in tonight’s pitching matchup.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

917 Tampa Bay Rays (-118) at 918 Toronto Blue Jays (+100); o/u 8

7:07 p.m. ET, Tuesday, July 24, 2024

Rogers Centre, Ontario, Toronto

Rays vs. Blue Jays: Public Bettors Leaning towards Tampa Bay

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 51% of bets are on the Rays’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Lowe hits homer in Tuesday’s win

Brandon Lowe went 1-for-4 with a homer and two RBI in Tuesday’s win over the Jays. Lowe hit a 408-foot shot off the Blue Jays’ José Berrios to give the Rays a 3-0 lead. It was the 11th homer of the season for Lowe, who now has five homers in July and is slashing .281/.349/.579, is turning in his best month of the year and is hitting a solid .268 over the last two months. He’s shown good consistency and power at the plate as of late after a slow start, and continues to offer plenty of fantasy upside to his managers.

Guerrero Jr. hit home run in loss

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 1-for-3 with a home run in Tuesday’s loss to the Rays. Guerrero welcomed Rays reliever Manuel Rodriguez into the game with a monstrous 444-foot homer to center field to give the Jays their first run of the night. Vladdy has now homered 17 times on the year and has hit three homers since the all-star break while going 6-for-15 at the dish with five RBI. Guerrero is slashing .267/.281/.483 on the month.

Rays vs. Blue Jays MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 19 of Tampa Bay’s last 26 games against Toronto

Over/Under has gone OVER in 19 of Toronto’s last 24 games

The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Tampa Bay’s last 11 games played on a Wednesday

The total has gone OVER in 17 of Toronto’s last 24 games at home

Rays vs. Blue Jays MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Tampa Bay. The Rays are 5-2 in their last seven games against the Blue Jays, are 5-1 in their last six meetings in Toronto and are 12-5 in their last 17 contests when listed as the favorite. On the other side, the Blue Jays are just 2-5 in their last seven games overall, are 4-11 in their last 15 home meetings and are 3-7 in their last 10 divisional matchups.

Rays vs. Blue Jays MLB Playoffs Prediction: TAMPA BAY RAYS -118