    MLB Articles

    Rays vs. Blue Jays Prediction: Total set too low?

    Rays vs. Blue Jays
    Apr 18, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Randy Arozarena (56) reacts after hitting a solo home run in the fourth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

    The Rays vs. Blue Jays series concludes on Thursday afternoon in Toronto where Taj Bradley will oppose Chris Bassitt in the pitching matchup. After the two teams split the previous two games of the series, what’s the smart bet today at 3:07 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    961 Tampa Bay Rays (-110) at 962 Toronto Blue Jays (-106); o/u 7.5

    3:07 p.m. ET, Thursday, July 25, 2024

    Rogers Centre, Ontario, Toronto

    Rays vs. Blue Jays: Public Bettors Leaning towards Tampa Bay

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 51% of bets are on the Rays’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Arozarena collects two hits, scores two runs in loss

    Randy Arozarena went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored, an RBI, and a stolen base against the Blue Jays on Wednesday. Arozarena had the first hit of the game for the Rays, leading off the fifth inning with a double. He came around to score on a single by Josh Lowe. He later tied the game with a base hit in the sixth. Arozarena then drew a walk and stole second before scoring a run in the ninth. The 29-year-old outfielder is slashing .213/.319/.398 with 15 homers, 45 runs scored, 36 RBI, and 16 steals across 404 plate appearances.

    Guerrero Jr. collects two hits, including HR

    Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 2-for-3 with a home run, two runs scored, and two RBI to lead the Blue Jays to a 6-3 win over the Rays on Wednesday. Guerrero Jr. put the Blue Jays on the board with a base hit in the first inning to score Spencer Horwitz from second. He then took Zach Elfin deep for a solo homer in the third, his fifth homer in his last six games. Guerrero Jr. was later intentionally walked in the eighth and scored on a base hit by Daulton Varsho. The 25-year-old slugger is slashing .296/.367/.488 with 18 homers, 52 runs scored, and 62 RBI across 436 plate appearances.

    Rays are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games when playing on the road against Toronto

    Blue Jays are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games at home

    Rays are 6-14 SU in their last 20 games against an opponent in the American League East Division

    Blue Jays are 6-2 SU in their last 8 games played on a Thursday

    Rays vs. Blue Jays MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the over. The over is 4-1 in the Rays’ last five games overall, is 5-2 in their last seven road contests and is 4-1 in their last five league meetings. On the other side, the over is 20-5 in the Blue Jays’ last 25 games overall, is 16-5 in their last 21 meetings with the Rays and is 11-3 in their last 14 home matchups.

    Rays vs. Blue Jays MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 7.5

