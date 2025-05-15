Rays vs. Blue Jays Prediction: Can Toronto win the series? 

The Tampa Bay Rays remain in Toronto to face the Blue Jays at 3:07 PM ET on Thursday afternoon. It’s the final game of a three-game set. Can the Blue Jays win the game outright as home favorites? Keep reading for our Rays vs. Blue Jays betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Zack Littell (TB) vs. Kevin Gausman (TOR)

The Tampa Bay Rays are 19-23 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Rays are 18-24 ATS this season.

The Toronto Blue Jays are 21-21 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Blue Jays are 25-17 ATS this season.

Rays vs. Blue Jays Game Matchup and Betting Odds

955 Tampa Bay Rays (+140) at 956 Toronto Blue Jays (-167); o/u 8.5

3:07 PM ET, Thursday, May 15, 2025

Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario

Rays vs. Blue Jays Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 79% of public bettors are currently backing the Blue Jays money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Tampa Bay Rays DFS Spin

Rays shortstop Jose Caballero reached base twice in his team’s 3-1 loss to the Blue Jays on Wednesday. In that game, the 28-year-old right-handed hitter went 1 for 3 with a double and a walk. For the season, Caballero is hitting .239 with 1 home run, 12 RBIs, 9 steals, and an OPS of .679 in 88 at-bats. The Panama native is batting .303 when occupying the #7 spot in the batting order. Caballero hit seventh on Wednesday and could be worth a look in DFS if he draws another start on Thursday.

Toronto Blue Jays DFS Spin

Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk drove in all of his team’s runs in their 3-1 win over the Rays on Wednesday. Hitting out of the #6 spot in the batting order, the Tijuana, Mexico native went 2 for 4 with a homer, 3 RBIs, and a run scored. Kirk is batting .293 with 3 homers, 16 RBIs, and an OPS of .716 in 123 at-bats this year. The 26-year-old right-handed hitter is batting .356 over his last 15 games. That fact makes Alejandro Kirk worthy of DFS consideration, provided he draws another start on Thursday.

Rays vs. Blue Jays MLB Betting Trends

Tampa Bay is 3-2 straight up in their last 5 games overall.

Tampa Bay is 8-6 straight up as the road team this season.

Toronto is 16-17 straight up in American League games this season.

Toronto is 19-20 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this season.

Rays vs. Blue Jays Betting Prediction

I like the Rays in this matchup. Tampa Bay is an MLB-best 7-5 straight up as a road underdog this season. What’s more, the Rays are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games against Toronto. Additionally, Rays starting pitcher Zack Littell has thrown 4 quality starts in his last 5 outings. I think the 29-year-old righty pitches well enough for Tampa to earn an outright road win over Toronto on Thursday. The pick is the Rays +140 on the money line over the Blue Jays at Bovada.lv.

Rays vs. Blue Jays MLB Betting Prediction: TAMPA BAY RAYS +140