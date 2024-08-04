Rays vs. Astros Prediction: Will game turn low-scoring?

Will the Rays vs. Astros series conclude in Houston with a low-scoring contests at 2:10 p.m. ET on Sunday? Or is there a better bet today at Minute Maid Park?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Tampa Bay Rays (+130) at Houston Astros (-155); o/u 8.5

2:10 p.m. ET, Sunday, August 4, 2024

Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

Rays vs. Astros: Public Bettors Love Houston

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 76% of bets are on the Astros’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Lowe has monster day in win vs. Houston

Josh Lowe went 4-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI in a 6-1 win over Houston on Saturday. Of Lowe’s four hits, three were hit over 100 mph, including a 107.3 mph home run off of Ronel Blanco in the fifth inning. Lowe is now 13-for-37 (.351) in 11 games with two home runs, two steals, and eight RBI in 11 games after the All-Star break. The Rays continue to sit him against every lefty which is a bit of a hit to his fantasy value.

Singleton hits solo home run in loss

Jon Singleton went 1-for-3 with a home run in a loss to the Rays on Saturday. Singleton hit a 352-foot shot that had an xBA of .150 and would have only been a home run in eight other stadiums, but it counts just the same. He has nine home runs on the season and is hitting under .200 in 14 games since the All-Star break. Despite mediocre performance, it appears likely Singleton will remain the primary first baseman in Houston.

Rays vs. Astros MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 11 of Houston’s last 14 games when playing at home against Tampa Bay.

Astros are 5-16 SU in their last 21 games played on a Sunday when playing at home.

Rays are 9-2 SU in their last 11 games played in August.

The total has gone UNDER in 11 of Tampa Bay’s last 14 games when playing on the road against Houston.

Rays vs. Astros MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under is 5-2 in the Rays’ last seven games overall, is 12-5 in their last 17 meetings with the Astros and is 4-1 in their last five matchups against an opponent from the American League West opponent. On the other side, the under is 19-8 in the Astros’ last 27 games against the Rays, is 7-3 in their last 10 home contests and is 11-3 in their last 14 home meetings with Tampa Bay.

Rays vs. Astros MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8.5