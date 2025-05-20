Rangers vs. Yankees Prediction: Will New York keep playing well?

The Texas Rangers head to New York to face the Yankees at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday night. It’s Game 1 of a three-game set. Can the Yankees win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Rangers vs. Yankees betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Patrick Corbin (TEX) vs. Will Warren (NYY)

The Texas Rangers are 25-23 straight up this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Rangers are 26-22 ATS this season.

The New York Yankees are 27-19 straight up this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Yankees are 23-23 ATS this season.

Rangers vs. Yankees Game Matchup and Betting Odds

913 Texas Rangers (+154) at 914 New York Yankees (-185); o/u 9.5

7:05 PM ET, Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Rangers vs. Yankees Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 88% of public bettors are currently backing the Yankees money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Texas Rangers DFS Spin

Rangers third baseman Josh Jung stuffed the stat sheet in his team’s 4-3 loss to the Astros on Sunday afternoon. In that game, the 27-year-old right-handed hitter went 1 for 4 with a single, an RBI, a stolen base, and a run scored. For the season, Jung is hitting .282 with 7 homers, 19 RBIs, 3 steals, and an OPS of .801 across 142 at-bats. Josh Jung is batting .360 over his last 7 games, making him an interesting DFS option on Tuesday night.

New York Yankees DFS Spin

Yankees left fielder Cody Bellinger drove in 75% of his team’s runs in their 8-2 win over the Mets on Sunday Night Baseball. Hitting out of the #4 spot in the batting order, the 2019 NL MVP went 3 for 3 with a double, a homer, 6 RBIs, 2 walks, and a run scored. Bellinger is hitting .258 with 7 homers, 28 RBIs, 4 steals, and an OPS of .789 in 155 at-bats this year. The 29-year-old left-handed hitter is batting .387 against left-handed pitching this season. That means you can safely deploy Cody Bellinger in DFS against Rangers lefty starter Patrick Corbin on Tuesday night.

Rangers vs. Yankees MLB Betting Trends

Texas is 3-2 straight up in their last 5 games against New York.

Texas is 17-11 straight up in non-division games this season.

New York is 23-33 straight up when playing on 1 day of rest since the start of the 2023 season.

The under is 23-21-2 in New York’s games this season.

The under is 32-15-1 in Texas’s games this season.

Rangers vs. Yankees Betting Prediction

I like the Rangers in this contest. Texas is coming into the Bronx on a hot streak. The Rangers are 7-2 straight up in their last 9 games, with multiple wins over the Tigers and Astros over that stretch. What’s more, Texas is 4-1 straight up when playing on 1 day of rest and 25-21 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this year.

The Rangers will send 35-year-old lefty Patrick Corbin to the hill for this contest. After floundering in Washington with an ERA over 5.00 for the past four years, Corbin appears to have gotten his career back on track. In 7 starts this year, the two-time All-Star from Clay, NY, is 3-2 with a 3.35 ERA, a 1.30 WHIP, and a .255 opponent batting average. New York’s lineup has a lot of lefties, so I like Patrick Corbin’s chances to pitch well, due to the platoon advantage he’ll have on Tuesday. The pick is Texas +154 on the money line over New York at Bovada.lv.

Rangers vs. Yankees MLB Betting Prediction: TEXAS RANGERS +154