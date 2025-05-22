Rangers vs. Yankees Prediction: Can New York sweep Texas?

The Texas Rangers remain in New York to face the Yankees at 12:35 PM ET on Thursday afternoon. It’s Game 3 of a three-game set. Can the Yankees win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Rangers vs. Yankees betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi (TEX) vs. Carlos Rodon (NYY)

The Texas Rangers are 25-25 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Rangers are 27-23 ATS this season.

The New York Yankees are 29-19 straight up this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Yankees are 24-24 ATS this season.

Rangers vs. Yankees Game Matchup and Betting Odds

907 Texas Rangers (+135) at 908 New York Yankees (-160); o/u 7.5

12:35 PM ET, Thursday, May 22, 2025

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Rangers vs. Yankees Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 83% of public bettors are currently backing the Yankees money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Texas Rangers DFS Spin

Rangers first baseman Jake Burger drove in two-thirds of his team’s runs in their 4-3 loss to the Yankees on Wednesday. In that game, the 29-year-old right-handed hitter went 3 for 4 with 2 homers, 2 RBIs, a stolen base, and 2 runs scored. For the season, Burger is batting .227 with 6 homers, 18 RBIs, 1 stolen base and an OPS of .685 in 132 at-bats. Jake Burger is hitting .346 with an OPS of 1.139 over his last 7 games, making him an intriguing DFS option on Thursday.

New York Yankees DFS Spin

Yankees left fielder Jasson Dominguez had the big hit in his club’s 4-3 win over the Rangers on Wednesday night. Hitting out of the #5 spot in the batting order, the 22-year-old switch hitter went 1 for 4 with a walk-off home run, an RBI, and a run scored. Dominguez is hitting .241 with 6 homers, 22 RBIs, 4 steals, and an OPS of .778 in 137 at-bats this year. Jasson Dominguez is hitting .308 with a .929 OPS against right-handed pitching this year. That fact means you can consider the Yankees outfielder for DFS purposes against Rangers righty Nathan Eovaldi on Thursday.

Rangers vs. Yankees MLB Betting Trends

Texas is 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games against New York.

Texas is 8-15 straight up as the road team this season.

New York is 17-9 straight up as the home team this season.

New York is 15-13 straight up after a win this season.

Rangers vs. Yankees Betting Prediction

I like the Yankees in this matchup. A few relevant statistics will show why. New York is 18-12 straight up in American League games and 22-13 straight up in non-division games this season. What’s more, the Yankees are 21-16 straight up when playing on no rest and 27-19 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this year. And finally, the Bronx Bombers are 17-8 straight up as a home favorite and 29-15 straight up as a favorite in 2025. For all of those reasons, I’m taking the Yankees. The pick is New York -160 on the money line over Texas at Bovada.lv.

Rangers vs. Yankees MLB Betting Prediction: NEW YORK YANKEES -160