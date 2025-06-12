Rangers vs. Twins MLB Prediction: Will Texas pull off the upset?

The Texas Rangers will face the Minnesota Twins on Thursday, June 12, 2025, at Target Field in Minneapolis. The game is scheduled to begin at 1:10 p.m. ET. What’s the best bet in today’s Rangers vs. Twins matchup?

Rangers vs. Twins Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Twins are -164 moneyline favorites to beat the Rangers, who are +140 moneyline underdogs. The total for today’s game sits at 8.5 runs.

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting information shows that public bettors are backing Minnesota today in Arlington.

Starting Pitchers

Patrick Corbin (Rangers)

After a challenging tenure with the Washington Nationals, Corbin has rejuvenated his career with the Rangers. In his first 10 starts for Texas, he boasts a 3.71 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, and 41 strikeouts over 53⅓ innings. His resurgence is attributed to improved pitch selection, particularly with his cutter, and support from the Rangers’ elite defense.

Bailey Ober (Twins)

Ober has been a consistent presence in the Twins’ rotation, recording a 4-1 record with a 3.72 ERA and 31 strikeouts over 38⅔ innings in the 2025 season. His performance has been bolstered by a strong ground-ball rate and effective control.

Rangers vs. Twins Prediction

Given Corbin’s recent form and the Rangers’ strong overall performance, Texas is poised to edge out Minnesota in this matchup. While this was written before Wednesday night’s matchup, the Rangers did hammer the Twins 16-4 in the series opener on Tuesday. I’m taking the plus odds.

MLB PREDICTION: TEXAS RANGERS +140