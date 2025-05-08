Rangers vs. Red Sox Prediction: Will Texas win the 3-game set?

The Texas Rangers remain in Boston to face the Red Sox at 1:35 PM ET on Thursday afternoon. It’s the final game of a three-game set. Can the Rangers win the game outright as money-line road underdogs? Keep reading for our Rangers vs. Red Sox betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Jack Leiter (TEX) vs. Brayan Bello (BOS)

The Texas Rangers are 18-19 straight up this year. They are 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games. The Rangers are 19-18 ATS this season.

The Boston Red Sox are 19-19 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Red Sox are 18-20 ATS this season.

Rangers vs. Red Sox Game Matchup and Betting Odds

907 Texas Rangers (+115) at 908 Boston Red Sox (-135); o/u 9.5

1:35 PM ET, Thursday, May 8, 2025

Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Rangers vs. Red Sox Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 69% of public bettors are currently backing the Red Sox money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Texas Rangers DFS Spin

Rangers designated hitter Joc Pederson reached base 3 times in his team’s 6-4 loss to the Red Sox on Wednesday. In that game, the 33-year-old left-handed hitter went 2 for 2 with a double and a walk. For the season, Pederson is hitting .133 with 2 RBIs and an OPS of .431 across 90 at-bats. The former Dodger hit .281 with a .923 OPS against right-handed pitching last year. That fact makes Pederson worth a look in DFS against Red Sox righty Brayan Bello on Thursday.

Boston Red Sox DFS Spin

Red Sox right fielder Wilyer Abreu had a monster day at the plate in his team’s 6-4 win over the Rangers on Wednesday. Hitting out of the #5 spot in the lineup, the 25-year-old left-handed hitter went 3 for 4 with 2 homers, 3 RBIs, a double, and 2 runs scored. Abreu is batting .294 with 9 homers, 25 RBIs, 4 steals, and an OPS of .980 this season. Wilyer Abreu is hitting .305 against right-handed pitching this year, making him worthy of DFS consideration against Texas righty starter Jack Leiter on Thursday.

Rangers vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Trends

Texas is 2-5 straight up in their last 7 games overall.

Texas is 6-11 straight up as the road team this season.

Boston is 10-9 straight up as the home team this season.

Boston is 10-8 straight up after a win this season.

Rangers vs. Red Sox Betting Prediction

I like the Red Sox to take the rubber match of this three-game series on Thursday. A few numbers will illustrate why. Boston is 13-12 straight up in non-division games and 15-13 straight up as a favorite this season. What’s more, the Red Sox are 10-8 straight up as a home favorite and 3-0 straight up in starting pitcher Brayan Bello’s starts this year. In addition to the Red Sox’s starting pitching advantage, I think Boston’s bats will be too much for Texas to overcome at Fenway Park on Thursday. The pick is Boston -135 on the money line over Texas at Bovada.lv.

Rangers vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Prediction: BOSTON RED SOX -135