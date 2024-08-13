Close Menu
    Rangers vs. Red Sox Prediction: Is total too high?

    Rangers vs. Red Sox

    The Rangers vs. Red Sox series continues on Tuesday night at 7:10 p.m. ET from Fenway Park. With Jose Urena set to oppose Kutter Crawford in the pitching matchup, what’s the smart bet tonight in Boston?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Texas Rangers (+125) at Boston Red Sox (-150); o/u 10

    7:10 p.m. ET, Tuesday, August 13, 2024

    Fenway Park, Boston, MA

    Rangers vs. Red Sox: Public Bettors Love Boston on Tuesday

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 70% of bets are on the Red Sox’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Seager homers and reaches base three times

    Corey Seager homered and reached three times in an extra-inning loss to the Red Sox on Monday. Seager came up huge with a two-run blast in the seventh inning that tied the game at 3-3. Unfortunately for the Rangers, it’s another close loss that puts them even further from postseason contention. The homer is Seager’s 26th of the year, and already the seventh in August. The infielder also picked up a single and a walk, with the only blemish being a caught stealing. Seager remains one of the truly elite options at shortstop even without many thefts.

    Bello pitches well in no-decision

    Brayan Bello gave up one run over six innings in a no-decision Monday against the Rangers. Bello left with a 3-1 lead, but that was erased after he left the game by a two-run homer by Corey Seager. The right-hander had to work around three walks, but did so with five strikeouts and allowing only three hits in a solid outing for the 25-year-old. Bello would be a risky streaming option against the Orioles over the weekend.

    The total has gone OVER in 21 of Boston’s last 24 games played in August.

    Rangers are 2-11 SU in their last 13 games when playing on the road against Boston.

    Red Sox are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games.

    Rangers are 4-12 SU in their last 16 games.

    Rangers vs. Red Sox MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the over. The over is 12-4 in the Rangers’ last 16 games overall, is 8-3 in their last 11 road contests and is 11-3 in their last 14 matchups against an opponent from the American League East. On the other side, the over is 14-3 in the Red Sox’ last 17 games overall, is 5-1 in their last six meetings with the Rangers and has cashed in five out of Boston’s last seven games against an opponent from the American League West.

    Rangers vs. Red Sox MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 10

