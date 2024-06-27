Rangers vs. Orioles Prediction:

The Rangers vs. Orioles series begins at 6:35 p.m. ET on Thursday evening in Baltimore, MD. With the number sitting at 8 runs, what’s the best bet when it comes to the total tonight in Baltimore?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

957 Texas Rangers (+184) at 958 Baltimore Orioles (-220); o/u 8

6:35 p.m. ET, Thursday, June 27, 2024

Oriole Park, Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

Rangers vs. Orioles: Public Bettors Love Baltimore in Opener

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 76% of bets are on the Orioles’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Semien’s slump continues

Marcus Semien finished 0-for-5 on Wednesday and is in a 4-for-41 slump in his last 10 games. Semien started off well enough in April, but he’s been treading water for about two months now, and particularly unfortunate for fantasy leaguers is that he’s attempted just four steals this season, converting three of them. Semien figures to improve from here, but it remains to be seen if he’ll get back to stealing bases at all.

Henderson’s monster season continues

Gunnar Henderson went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI on Wednesday against the Guardians. This man is a revelation. He drove in the Orioles’ only runs until the seventh inning in this game. His 26 home runs trail only Aaron Judge. He joined Judge, Shohei Ohtani, and Juan Soto as the only players with an OPS over 1.000. He also has 13 stolen bases, 70 runs scored, and 57 RBI while playing elite shortstop defense. This is the definition of a superstar and potential face of the league.

Rangers vs. Orioles MLB Betting Trends

Orioles are 18-5 SU in their last 23 games played on a Thursday.

Rangers are 16-2 SU in their last 18 games against an opponent in the American League East Division

Orioles are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games

Rangers are 0-6 SU in their last 6 games on the road

Rangers vs. Orioles MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under is 5-2 in the Rangers’ last seven games against the Orioles, is 10-4 in their last 14 games against an opponent from the American League and is 6-1 in their last seven matchups played on a Thursday.

Rangers vs. Orioles MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8