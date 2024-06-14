Rangers vs. Mariners Prediction

The Rangers will send Andrew Heaney to the mound for Friday’s contest against the Mariners. The Mariners will counter with Luis Castillo. With the Mariners listed as a home favorite and the total sitting at 7 runs, what is the best bet from Seattle?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

919 Texas Rangers (+135) at 920 Seattle Mariners (-150); o/u 7

9:40 p.m. ET, Friday, June 14, 2024

T-Mobile Park, Seattle

Rangers vs. Mariners Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 86% of bets are on the Mariners’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Texas Rangers DFS SPIN

The Rangers improved to 33-35 for the year after last night’s victory. Wyatt Langford had a big night at the plate going 2-4 with a pair of RBI’s. Texas looks for their third consecutive win on Friday night from Seattle.

Seattle Mariners DFS SPIN

The Mariners dropped to 40-31 after Thursday’s loss. Julio Rodriguez hit a game tying home run in the bottom of ninth, before ultimately falling to the White Sox in the 10th. Seattle looks to get back in the win column on Friday night.

Rangers vs. Mariners MLB Betting Trends

The Mariners are 4-6 ATS in its last 10 home games.

Seattle is 5-5 SU in their last 10 games against Texas.

The total has gone under in 4 of the last 5 home games for the Mariners.

Rangers vs. Mariners MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Mariners. Castillo start was pushed back a day and I believe he is going to deliver a gem tonight. Heaney can’t be trusted for Texas and the Rangers are coming off a tough series with the Dodgers. Castillo has his A+ stuff and the Mariners’ find a way to give him some run support.

MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Seattle -150