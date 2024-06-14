Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Rangers vs. Mariners Prediction

    Paul ElliotBy No Comments
    Rangers vs. Mariners

    The Rangers will send Andrew Heaney to the mound for Friday’s contest against the Mariners. The Mariners will counter with Luis Castillo. With the Mariners listed as a home favorite and the total sitting at 7 runs, what is the best bet from Seattle?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    919 Texas Rangers (+135) at 920 Seattle Mariners (-150); o/u 7

    9:40 p.m. ET, Friday, June 14, 2024

    T-Mobile Park, Seattle

    Rangers vs. Mariners Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 86% of bets are on the Mariners’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Texas Rangers DFS SPIN

    The Rangers improved to 33-35 for the year after last night’s victory. Wyatt Langford had a big night at the plate going 2-4 with a pair of RBI’s. Texas looks for their third consecutive win on Friday night from Seattle.

    Seattle Mariners DFS SPIN

    The Mariners dropped to 40-31 after Thursday’s loss. Julio Rodriguez hit a game tying home run in the bottom of ninth, before ultimately falling to the White Sox in the 10th. Seattle looks to get back in the win column on Friday night.

    The Mariners are 4-6 ATS in its last 10 home games.

    Seattle is 5-5 SU in their last 10 games against Texas.

    The total has gone under in 4 of the last 5 home games for the Mariners.

    Rangers vs. Mariners MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Mariners. Castillo start was pushed back a day and I believe he is going to deliver a gem tonight. Heaney can’t be trusted for Texas and the Rangers are coming off a tough series with the Dodgers. Castillo has his A+ stuff and the Mariners’ find a way to give him some run support.

    MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Seattle -150

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com