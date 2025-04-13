Rangers vs. Mariners Prediction: Can Texas win on the road?

The Texas Rangers remain in Seattle to face the Mariners at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday afternoon. The game is on Victory+. It’s Game 3 of a three-game set. Can the Mariners win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Rangers vs. Mariners betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi (TEX) vs. Logan Gilbert (SEA)

The Texas Rangers are 9-6 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Rangers are 6-9 ATS this season.

The Seattle Mariners are 7-8 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Mariners are 7-8 ATS this season.

Rangers vs. Mariners Game Matchup and Betting Odds

973 Texas Rangers (+114) at 974 Seattle Mariners (-135); o/u 6.5

4:10 PM ET, Sunday, April 13, 2025

T-Mobile Park, Seattle, WA

TV: Victory+

Rangers vs. Mariners Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 50% of public bettors are currently backing the Mariners money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Texas Rangers DFS Spin

Rangers left fielder Josh Smith drove in half of his team’s runs in their 9-2 loss to the Mariners on Saturday. The 27-year-old left-handed hitter went 2 for 4 with 2 singles and an RBI. For the season, Smith is hitting .353 with 1 home run, 3 RBIs, 3 steals, and an OPS of .979. Josh Smith is hitting .417 against right-handed pitching this season, making him an interesting DFS option in most formats on Sunday.

Seattle Mariners DFS Spin

Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh scored one-third of his team’s runs in their 9-2 win over the Rangers on Saturday. Hitting out of the #3 spot in the batting order, the 28-year-old switch hitter went 2 for 3 with a double, a homer, an RBI, a walk, and 3 runs scored. Raleigh is hitting .214 with 4 homers, 6 RBIs, 2 steals, and an OPS of .795 this season. The North Carolina native is hitting .300 during day games this season. That fact makes Cal Raleigh worth a look in DFS ahead of Sunday’s matinee matchup with the Rangers.

Rangers vs. Mariners MLB Betting Trends

Texas is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games overall.

Texas is 3-2 straight up after a loss this season.

Seattle is 2-4 straight up after a win this season.

Seattle is 4-5 straight up as a home favorite this season.

Rangers vs. Mariners Betting Prediction

Rangers starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi has been good against Seattle’s current lineup. In 102 career at-bats, current Mariners hitters are batting .208 with an OPS of .602 against the former Marlin. Seattle hitters have just 8 extra-base hits off of Eovaldi and they have struck out 35 times.

Additionally, Nathan Eovaldi has pitched well through 3 starts this year. The 35-year-old right-hander is 1-1 with a 2.29 ERA, a 0.66 WHIP, and a 21-2 strikeout-to-walk ratio this season. Eovaldi got roughed up against the Mariners in his lone outing against them last season (3 innings pitched, 4 earned runs allowed in a loss), but I think he gets a measure of revenge on Sunday. I’m taking the Rangers in this one. The pick is Texas +114 on the money line over Seattle at Bovada.lv.

Rangers vs. Mariners MLB Betting Prediction: TEXAS RANGERS +114