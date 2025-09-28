Rangers vs. Guardians Prediction: Will Cleveland win the Central?

The Texas Rangers remain in Cleveland to face the Guardians at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday afternoon. The game is on MLB.TV, and it’s the final game of a three-game set. Can the Guardians win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Rangers vs. Guardians betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Patrick Corbin (TEX) vs. Logan Allen (CLE)

The Texas Rangers are 81-80 straight up this year. They are 2-8 straight up in their last 10 games. The Rangers are 84-77 ATS this season.

The Cleveland Guardians are 87-74 straight up this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Guardians are 87-74 ATS this season.

Rangers vs. Guardians Game Matchup and Betting Odds

953 Texas Rangers (+147) at 954 Cleveland Guardians (-134); o/u 8.5

3:10 PM ET, Sunday, September 28, 2025

Progressive Field, Cleveland, OH

TV: MLB.TV

Rangers vs. Guardians Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 66% of public bettors are currently backing the Guardians money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Texas Rangers DFS Spin

Rangers third baseman Josh Jung logged multiple hits in his team’s 3-2 loss to the Guardians on Saturday night. In that game, the 2023 All-Star went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI. For the season, Jung is hitting .251 with 14 homers, 61 RBIs, 4 steals, and an OPS of .681 across 478 at-bats. Josh Jung is batting .286 with an OPS of .723 over his last 30 games, making him an interesting DFS option on Sunday.

Cleveland Guardians DFS Spin

Guardians right fielder Johnathan Rodriguez had a big day at the plate in his team’s 3-2 win over the Rangers on Saturday. Hitting out of the #4 spot in the lineup, the Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, native went 2 for 3 with a homer, 2 RBIs, a walk, and a run scored. Rodriguez is hitting .188 with 2 homers, 8 RBIs, and an OPS of .605 in 69 at-bats this year. The 25-year-old right-handed hitter is batting .385 with an OPS of 1.198 over his last 7 games. That fact makes Johnathan Rodriguez worth a look in DFS, provided he draws another start on Sunday.

Rangers vs. Guardians MLB Betting Trends

Texas is 2-10 straight up in their last 12 games overall.

Texas is 33-47 straight up as the road team this season.

Cleveland is 18-4 straight up in their last 22 games overall.

Cleveland is 52-34 straight up after a win this season.

Rangers vs. Guardians Betting Prediction

I like Cleveland here. A few numbers will illustrate why. The Guardians are 44-36 straight up as the home team and 31-20 straight up as a home favorite this year. What’s more, Cleveland is 67-46 straight up in American League games and 42-31 straight up as a favorite in 2025. And finally, the Guardians are 68-62 straight up when playing on no rest and 83-71 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this season. The pick is Cleveland -134 on the money line over Texas at Bovada.lv.

Rangers vs. Guardians MLB Betting Prediction: CLEVELAND GUARDIANS -134