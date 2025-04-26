Rangers vs. Giants Prediction: Can the Giants win at home?

The Texas Rangers remain in San Francisco to face the Giants at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday afternoon. The game is on FOX. It’s the second game of a three-game set. Can the Giants win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Rangers vs. Giants betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Tyler Mahle (TEX) vs. Robbie Ray (SF)

The Texas Rangers are 15-11 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Rangers are 12-14 ATS this season.

The San Francisco Giants are 17-10 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Giants are 14-13 ATS this season.

Rangers vs. Giants Game Matchup and Betting Odds

925 Texas Rangers (-101) at 926 San Francisco Giants (-120); o/u 7.5

4:05 PM ET, Saturday, April 26, 2025

Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

TV: FOX

Rangers vs. Giants Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing the Giants money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Texas Rangers DFS Spin

Rangers left fielder Wyatt Langford had a big day at the dish in his team’s 2-0 win over the Giants on Friday night. The 23-year-old right-handed hitter went 3 for 4 with 2 doubles and an RBI. For the season, Langford is hitting .350 with 6 homers, 9 RBIs, 4 steals, and an OPS of 1.129. Wyatt Langford is hitting .500 over his past 7 games, making him an interesting DFS option on Saturday.

San Francisco Giants DFS Spin

Giants center fielder Jung Hoo Lee had 25% of his team’s hits in their 2-0 loss to the Rangers on Friday. Hitting out of the #3 spot in the lineup, the left-handed hitter from Nagoya, Japan, went 1 for 4 with a single. Lee is batting .330 with 3 homers, 16 RBIs, 3 steals, and a .963 OPS this year. Jung Hoo Lee is hitting .357 with a .971 OPS at home this season. That fact makes the 26-year-old worth a look in most DFS formats ahead of Saturday’s game at Oracle Park.

Rangers vs. Giants MLB Betting Trends

Texas is 2-3 straight up in their last 5 games against San Francisco.

Texas is 2-4 straight up in their last 6 games overall.

San Francisco is 4-2 straight up in their last 6 games overall.

San Francisco is 7-2 straight up after a loss this season.

Rangers vs. Giants Betting Prediction

This is a good spot for the Giants. A few numbers will illustrate why. San Francisco is 7-4 straight up as the home team and 9-4 straight up in interleague games this season. What’s more, the Giants are 10-6 straight up as a favorite and 14-9 straight up when playing on no rest this season. San Francisco starting pitcher Robbie Ray is 3-0 this season. I like the 2021 AL Cy Young Award winner to improve that mark to 4-0 on Saturday. The pick is San Francisco -120 on the money line over Texas at Bovada.lv.

Rangers vs. Giants MLB Betting Prediction: SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS -120