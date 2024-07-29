Rangers vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Texas Rangers head to St. Louis to face the Cardinals at 7:45 PM ET on Monday night on ESPN+. It’s the first game of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Rangers vs. Cardinals betting prediction.

Can the Cardinals win the game outright as money-line home underdogs?

Projected starting pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi (TEX) vs. Andre Pallante (STL)

The Texas Rangers are 51-55 straight up this year. Texas is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Rangers are 47-59 ATS this season.

The St. Louis Cardinals are 54-51 straight up this year. St. Louis is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Cardinals are 52-53 ATS this season.

Rangers vs. Cardinals Game Matchup and Betting Odds

971 Texas Rangers (-118) at 972 St. Louis Cardinals (+101); o/u 8.5

7:45 PM ET, Monday, July 29, 2024

Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

TV: ESPN+

Rangers vs. Cardinals Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 65% of public bettors are currently backing the Rangers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Texas Rangers DFS Spin

Rangers third baseman Josh Smith drove in two-thirds of his team’s runs in their 7-3 loss to the Blue Jays on Sunday. In that game, the left-handed hitter from Baton Rouge, Louisiana went 1 for 4 with a homer, 2 RBIs, a stolen base, and a run scored. Smith is having a good season as he’s batting .282 with 11 homers, 45 RBIs, and an OPS of .831 across 377 plate appearances in 2024. Smith has an OPS of .812 against right-handed pitching this season. That fact puts him in play for DFS purposes against Cardinals righty Andre Pallante on Monday.

St. Louis Cardinals DFS Spin

Cardinals designated hitter Willson Contreras was one of two St. Louis players to go deep in their 4-3 win over the Nationals on Sunday. In that contest, the former Cub went 1 for 4 with a homer, an RBI, and a run scored. The Venezuelan national is having another solid season as he’s batting .274 with 13 homers, 29 RBIs, and an OPS of .913 across 60 games of action. Contreras is hitting .292 with a .909 OPS at home this season, making him worth a look in most DFS formats on Monday.

Rangers vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Trends

Texas is 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games against St. Louis.

Texas is 35-24 straight up as a favorite this season.

St. Louis is 2-4 straight up in their last 6 games overall.

St. Louis is 24-29 straight up after a win this season.

Rangers vs. Cardinals Betting Prediction

Texas will send right-handed hurler Nathan Eovaldi to the mound against St. Louis on Monday. He’s having a terrific season. Eovaldi is 7-4 with a 3.31 ERA, a 1.04 WHIP, a 4.0 K-BB, and an 8.8 K/9 this year. He’s thrown 9 quality starts in 18 starts this year, and opposing batters are hitting just .216 with a .637 OPS against him this season. The Rangers are likely only favored because Nathan Eovaldi is pitching for them in this game. And he’s the reason I like Texas to win this game outright. I’m taking the Rangers as money-line road favorites in St. Louis on Monday night.

Rangers vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Prediction: TEXAS RANGERS -118