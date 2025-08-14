Rangers vs. Blue Jays Prediction: Can Texas break its cold spell? 

The Texas Rangers head to Toronto to face the Blue Jays at 7:07 PM ET on Friday night on Apple TV+. It’s the first game of a three-game set. Can the Blue Jays win the game outright as money-line home underdogs? Keep reading for our Rangers vs. Blue Jays betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Jacob deGrom (TEX) vs. Chris Bassitt (TOR)

The Texas Rangers are 61-61 straight up this year. They are 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games. The Rangers are 64-58 ATS this season.

The Toronto Blue Jays are 71-51 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Blue Jays are 71-51 ATS this season.

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Game Matchup and Betting Odds

961 Texas Rangers (-120) at 962 Toronto Blue Jays (-100); o/u 7.5

7:07 PM ET, Friday, August 15, 2025

Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario

TV: Apple TV+

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 52% of public bettors are currently backing the Blue Jays money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Texas Rangers DFS Spin

Rangers first baseman Jake Burger drove in half of his team’s runs in their 6-4 loss to the Diamondbacks on Wednesday afternoon. In that game, the 29-year-old right-handed hitter went 2 for 4 with a homer, 2 RBIs, and 2 runs scored. For the season, Burger is hitting .235 with 12 homers, 38 RBIs, 1 stolen base, and an OPS of .681 across 285 at-bats. Jake Burger is batting .357 with an OPS of 1.043 over his last 7 games, making him an interesting DFS option on Friday.

Toronto Blue Jays DFS Spin

Blue Jays designated hitter Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drove in all of his club’s runs in their 2-1 win over the Cubs on Thursday afternoon. Hitting out of the #3 spot in the lineup, the 5-time All-Star went 1 for 3 with a homer, 2 RBIs, and a run scored. Guerrero is hitting .300 with 20 homers, 67 RBIs, 5 steals, and an OPS of .893 in 454 at-bats this year. The 2-time Silver Slugger Award winner is batting .414 with an OPS of 1.295 over his last 7 games. That fact makes Vladimir Guerrero Jr. worth a look in most DFS formats on Friday.

Rangers vs. Blue Jays MLB Betting Trends

Texas is 30-29 straight up when playing on 1 day of rest since the start of the 2023 season.

Texas is 42-22 straight up as a favorite this season.

Toronto is 2-3 straight up when playing with the rest disadvantage this season.

The over is 66-51-5 in Toronto’s games this season.

The under is 69-51-2 in Texas’s games this season.

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Betting Prediction

I like the Rangers here. Texas will send 2-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom to the hill for this contest. He’s been stellar this season. In 23 starts spanning 135.1 innings this year, the 2014 NL Rookie of the Year is 10-5 with a 2.86 ERA, a 0.95 WHIP, a 4.8 strikeout-to-walk ratio, a 9.5 K/9, and a .200 opponent batting average. Perhaps most importantly, the Rangers are 13-10 straight up in Jacob deGrom’s starts this season. I think the 5-time All-Star pitches well enough for Texas to earn an outright win on Friday night. The pick is the Rangers -120 on the money line over the Blue Jays at Bovada.lv.

Rangers vs. Blue Jays MLB Betting Prediction: TEXAS RANGERS -120