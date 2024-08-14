Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Pirates vs. Padres Prediction: Will San Diego sweep?

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Pirates vs. Padres

    Will San Diego sweep Pittsburgh when the Pirates vs. Padres series comes to a conclusion on Wednesday afternoon at 4:10 p.m. ET? Mitch Keller will oppose Martin Perez in the pitching matchup.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Pittsburgh Pirates (+115) at San Diego Padres (-135); o/u 8.5

    4:10 p.m. ET, Wednesday, August 14, 2024

    Petco Park, San Diego, CA

    Pirates vs. Padres: Public Bettors Backing San Diego

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 64% of bets are on the Padres’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Arraez keeps hitting for Padres

    Luis Arraez went 2-for-3 with a walk, a steal and two runs scored Tuesday against the Pirates. The walk was Arraez’s first since July 24. Putting the ball in play even more than usual, he’s totaled 26 strikeouts and 18 walks in 508 plate appearances on the year. Add in the three homers, and only 9.3% of his plate appearances have ended in one of the three true outcomes.

    Ortiz pitches well vs. Padres

    Luis Ortiz yielded two runs — one earned — in five innings Tuesday against the Padres. Ortiz deserves some extra credit for limiting the Padres to just an unearned run in the first after Oneil Cruz turned an easy double play into no outs. Still, he wound up taking his first loss in eight starts this year, even though he performed better than he did in getting no-decisions in his previous three starts.

    Padres are 10-1 SU in their last 11 games against an opponent in the National League Central Division

    Padres are 14-2 SU in their last 16 games against an opponent in the National League

    Pirates are 1-11 SU in their last 12 games

    Pirates vs. Padres MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take San Diego. The Padres are 18-3 in their last 21 games overall, are 6-1 in their last seven home contests and are a near-perfect 10-1 in their last 11 meetings with an opponent from the National League Central Division. On the other side, the Pirates are just 1-11 in their last 12 games, are 1-6 in their last seven matchups against San Diego and are winless in their last six road contests.

    Pirates vs. Padres MLB Playoffs Prediction: SAN DIEGO PADRES -135

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com