Pirates vs. Padres Prediction: Will San Diego sweep?

Will San Diego sweep Pittsburgh when the Pirates vs. Padres series comes to a conclusion on Wednesday afternoon at 4:10 p.m. ET? Mitch Keller will oppose Martin Perez in the pitching matchup.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Pittsburgh Pirates (+115) at San Diego Padres (-135); o/u 8.5

4:10 p.m. ET, Wednesday, August 14, 2024

Petco Park, San Diego, CA

Pirates vs. Padres: Public Bettors Backing San Diego

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 64% of bets are on the Padres’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Arraez keeps hitting for Padres

Luis Arraez went 2-for-3 with a walk, a steal and two runs scored Tuesday against the Pirates. The walk was Arraez’s first since July 24. Putting the ball in play even more than usual, he’s totaled 26 strikeouts and 18 walks in 508 plate appearances on the year. Add in the three homers, and only 9.3% of his plate appearances have ended in one of the three true outcomes.

Ortiz pitches well vs. Padres

Luis Ortiz yielded two runs — one earned — in five innings Tuesday against the Padres. Ortiz deserves some extra credit for limiting the Padres to just an unearned run in the first after Oneil Cruz turned an easy double play into no outs. Still, he wound up taking his first loss in eight starts this year, even though he performed better than he did in getting no-decisions in his previous three starts.

Pirates vs. Padres MLB Betting Trends

Padres are 10-1 SU in their last 11 games against an opponent in the National League Central Division

Padres are 14-2 SU in their last 16 games against an opponent in the National League

Pirates are 1-11 SU in their last 12 games

Pirates vs. Padres MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take San Diego. The Padres are 18-3 in their last 21 games overall, are 6-1 in their last seven home contests and are a near-perfect 10-1 in their last 11 meetings with an opponent from the National League Central Division. On the other side, the Pirates are just 1-11 in their last 12 games, are 1-6 in their last seven matchups against San Diego and are winless in their last six road contests.

Pirates vs. Padres MLB Playoffs Prediction: SAN DIEGO PADRES -135