Pirates vs. Padres Prediction: Will over cash?

The Pirates vs. Padres series will open on Monday night at Petco Park. With the Padres listed as sizable home favorites and the total sitting at 8 runs, what’s the smart bet tonight in San Diego?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Pittsburgh Pirates (+140) at San Diego Padres (-165); o/u 8

9:40 p.m. ET, Monday, August 12, 2024

Petco Park, San Diego, CA

Pirates vs. Padres: Public Bettors backing San Diego in Opener

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 62% of bets are on the Padres’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

McCutchen has big day in loss

Andrew McCutchen crushed a pair two-run homers on Sunday, but it wasn’t enough to lead the Pirates past the Dodgers in Los Angeles. McCutchen got the Bucs on the board with his 408-foot two-run blast in the third inning, trimming the Pirates’ deficit to two runs at 4-2. He then tagged Anthony Banda for a game-tying 408-foot two-run shot in the seventh inning. The 37-year-old slugger finished the afternoon 2-for-5 and is now hitting .234/.335/.408 with 16 long balls and 38 RBI on the season.

Arraez has three-hit day in loss

Luis Arraez went 3-for-4 with two runs scored in a loss to the Marlins on Sunday. Arraez needed a good game after having a pedestrian start to the second half of the season. Coming into today, he was hitting just .263 with nine runs and nine RBI in 17 games since the All-Star break. Considering he doesn’t steal bases and gives you little in the power department, Arraez really needs to produce a strong batting average or score runs at a better clip if he’s going to produce enough fantasy value to remain a must-start player.

Pirates vs. Padres MLB Betting Trends

Padres are 12-2 SU in their last 14 games against an opponent in the National League.

Pirates are 2-10 SU in their last 12 games against an opponent in the National League.

Padres are 11-2 SU in their last 13 games when playing as the favorite.

Pirates are 2-10 SU in their last 12 games against an opponent in the National League West Division.

Pirates vs. Padres MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The over is 10-4 in the Pirates’ last 14 games overall, is 6-2 in their last eight road contests and is 8-3 in their last 11 league meetings. On the other side, the over is 10-4 in the Padres’ last 14 games overall, is 15-5 in their last 20 home contests and is 19-8 in their last 27 games against a league opponent.

Pirates vs. Padres MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8