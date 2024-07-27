Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Prediction:

The Pirates vs. Diamondbacks series continues on Saturday night with an 8:10 p.m. ET matchup. With Marco Gonzales set to oppose Brandon Pfaadt in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet tonight from Chase Field?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

959 Pittsburgh Pirates (+146) at 960 Arizona Diamondbacks (-174); o/u 8.5

8:10 p.m. ET, Saturday, July 27, 2024

Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks: Public Bettors Split on Series Opener

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 51% of bets are on the Diamondbacks moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Tellez removed from game due to back spasms

Rowdy Tellez was removed from Friday night’s game against the Rockies due to back spasms. The Pirates announced that he’s currently undergoing treatment and being examined by the medical team and is considered day-to-day. Hopefully it’s not a big issue and won’t cause the 29-year-old slugger to land on the injured list as he has become an integral cog in the middle of the Pirates’ lineup. Stay tuned, as the club should have an update on his status prior to Saturday’s game.

Pederson homers and walks in win vs. Bucs

Joc Pederson homered and walked in a win over the Pirates on Friday. Pederson’s homer was a big one for the D-Backs, as it brought Arizona to within a run at 3-2, and it traveled a whopping 453 feet. The 32-year-old also drew a walk, so in addition to picking up his 15th blast of the year, he also improved his slash to .273/.318/.510. Solid work for a player that probably doesn’t get enough attention for his success.

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks MLB Betting Trends

Diamondbacks are 10-2 SU in their last 12 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh.

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Arizona’s last 11 games against an opponent in the National League Central Division.

Pirates are 2-10 SU in their last 12 games when playing on the road against Arizona.

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Pittsburgh’s last 11 games.

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under is 9-2 in the Pirates’ last 11 games overall, is 8-3 in their last 11 road contests and is 6-0 in their last six league matchups. On the other side, the under is 5-2 in the Diamondbacks’ last seven games overall, is 5-1 in their last league matchups and is 9-2 in their last 11 meetings with an opponent from the National League Central.

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8.5