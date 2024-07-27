Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Prediction:

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Pirates vs. Diamondbacks

    The Pirates vs. Diamondbacks series continues on Saturday night with an 8:10 p.m. ET matchup. With Marco Gonzales set to oppose Brandon Pfaadt in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet tonight from Chase Field?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    959 Pittsburgh Pirates (+146) at 960 Arizona Diamondbacks (-174); o/u 8.5

    8:10 p.m. ET, Saturday, July 27, 2024

    Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

    Pirates vs. Diamondbacks: Public Bettors Split on Series Opener

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 51% of bets are on the Diamondbacks moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Tellez removed from game due to back spasms

    Rowdy Tellez was removed from Friday night’s game against the Rockies due to back spasms. The Pirates announced that he’s currently undergoing treatment and being examined by the medical team and is considered day-to-day. Hopefully it’s not a big issue and won’t cause the 29-year-old slugger to land on the injured list as he has become an integral cog in the middle of the Pirates’ lineup. Stay tuned, as the club should have an update on his status prior to Saturday’s game.

    Pederson homers and walks in win vs. Bucs

    Joc Pederson homered and walked in a win over the Pirates on Friday. Pederson’s homer was a big one for the D-Backs, as it brought Arizona to within a run at 3-2, and it traveled a whopping 453 feet. The 32-year-old also drew a walk, so in addition to picking up his 15th blast of the year, he also improved his slash to .273/.318/.510. Solid work for a player that probably doesn’t get enough attention for his success.

    Diamondbacks are 10-2 SU in their last 12 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh.

    The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Arizona’s last 11 games against an opponent in the National League Central Division.

    Pirates are 2-10 SU in their last 12 games when playing on the road against Arizona.

    The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Pittsburgh’s last 11 games.

    Pirates vs. Diamondbacks MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the under. The under is 9-2 in the Pirates’ last 11 games overall, is 8-3 in their last 11 road contests and is 6-0 in their last six league matchups. On the other side, the under is 5-2 in the Diamondbacks’ last seven games overall, is 5-1 in their last league matchups and is 9-2 in their last 11 meetings with an opponent from the National League Central.

    Pirates vs. Diamondbacks MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8.5

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com