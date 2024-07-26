Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Prediction: Will under hit?

The Pirates vs. Diamondbacks series will begin at 9:40 p.m. ET on Friday night from Chase Field. With the Diamondbacks listed as heavy home favorites and the total sitting at 8.5 runs, what’s the smart bet tonight in Arizona?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

907 Pittsburgh Pirates (+146) at 908 Arizona Diamondbacks (-174); o/u 8.5

9:40 p.m. ET, Friday, July 26, 2024

Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks: Public Bettors Split on Series Opener

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 51% of bets are on the Diamondbacks moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Pirates place Reynolds on bereavement list

Pirates placed OF Bryan Reynolds on the bereavement list. No word yet on the corresponding move with Reynolds landing on the bereavement list ahead of Friday’s series opener against the Diamondbacks out at Chase Field. The 29-year-old outfielder, who has been dealing with back spasms over the last few days, should benefit from the extra time away from the club without a stint on the injured list. He figures to be ready to return in a couple days, but could wind up missing Pittsburgh’s entire weekend series out in Arizona.

Diamondbacks acquire Puk from Marlins

Diamondbacks acquired LHP A.J. Puk from the Marlins for 1B/3B Deyvison De Los Santos and OF Andrew Pintar. Puk was a bust as a starter at the beginning of the year, which has left him with mediocre numbers, but since coming off the IL and returning to the pen in May, he has a 2.08 ERA and a 33/6 K/BB ratio in 30 1/3 innings. He should be an excellent setup man for the Diamondbacks, who will have him under control through 2026. With Tanner Scott almost certainly to follow Puk out of town, Calvin Faucher now might be the favorite for saves in Miami in August and September.

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks MLB Betting Trends

Diamondbacks are 9-2 SU in their last 11 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh

Pirates are 2-9 SU in their last 11 games when playing on the road against Arizona

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Arizona’s last 13 games against an opponent in the National League Central Division

Pirates are 10-3 SU in their last 13 games

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under is 8-3 in the Pirates’ last 11 games overall, is 7-3 in their last 10 road contests and is 6-1 in their last seven league matchups. On the other side, the under is 4-1 in the Diamondbacks’ last seven league meetings and is 20-8 in their last 28 games versus a National League Central opponent.

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8.5