Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Prediction: Will Arizona Sweep?

The Pirates vs. Diamondbacks series concludes on Sunday afternoon when Mitch Keller opposes Yilber Diaz in the pitching matchup. Will the Diamondbacks complete the sweep when the two teams wrap things up at 4:10 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

909 Pittsburgh Pirates (-104) at 910 Arizona Diamondbacks (-112); o/u 8.5

4:10 p.m. ET, Sunday, July 28, 2024

Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks: Public Bettors Backing Pittsburgh

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 64% of bets are on the Pirates moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Cruz hits solo homer, triples in loss

Oneil Cruz hit a solo homer and tripled while going 2-for-4 in a loss to the Diamondbacks on Saturday. Cruz absolutely shellacked a homer off Marco Gonzales that travelled a whopping estimated 473 feet in the first inning. The 25-year-old shortstop later tripled and scored on a fielder’s choice in the sixth. There are certainly frustrating moments with Cruz, but there aren’t many players capable of performing the things he can on a baseball field. He’s up to 15 homers and 52 RBI with a slash of .252/.304/.461.

Marte hits two-run homer in victory

Ketel Marte hit a two -run homer Saturday and drove in three runs in a victory over the Pirates on Saturday. Marte extended the Arizona lead to 4-0 with a two-run blast off of Marco Gonzales. He drove in another run with a sacrifice fly in the fifth to make it 6-4 Diamondbacks. Marte has been fantastic for the D-Backs and fantasy managers with 23 homers, 68 RBI and a .296/.366/.536 slash across 388 at-bats.

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Pittsburgh’s last 12 games

The total has gone OVER in 17 of Arizona’s last 23 games at home

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games against an opponent in the National League

The total has gone UNDER in 15 of Arizona’s last 21 games against an opponent in the National League Central Division

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Arizona. The Diamondbacks are 10-3 in their last 13 games overall, are 8-3 in their last 11 home contests and are 22-8 in their last 30 matchups against National League Central Division foes. On the other side, the Pirates are 9-28 in their last 37 games against the Diamondbacks and are 6-16 in their last 22 road matchups at Arizona.

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks MLB Playoffs Prediction: ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS -112