    MLB Articles

    Pirates vs. Cubs Prediction: Is total too low?

    Pirates vs. Cubs

    Is the total for Wednesday night’s Pirates vs. Cubs matchup set too low? The current number sits at 7.5 runs ahead of tonight’s 7:40 p.m. ET start.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Pittsburgh Pirates (+173) at Chicago Cubs (-190); o/u 7.5

    7:40 p.m. ET, Wednesday, September 4, 2024

    Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

    Pirates vs. Cubs: Public Bettors Backing Chicago

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 68% of bets are on the Cubs’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Triolo hits three-run homer in win

    Jared Triolo hit a three-run homer in a win over the Cubs on Tuesday. Triolo gave the Pirates some cushion with a three-run shot in the seventh inning that extended their lead to 5-0. The 26-year-old provides the Pirates with versatility, but even with the occasional roundtripper — seven on the year now — his .206/.294/.305 slash makes him unplayable in fantasy.

    Hendricks allows two runs in five innings in spot start

    Kyle Hendricks allowed two runs in five innings to pick up a loss against the Pirates on Tuesday. Hendricks was making a spot start with Justin Steele unavailable due to soreness in his left elbow. He pitched well, but not well enough with Paul Skenes blanking the Cubs over his five frames and Chicago providing zero runs through the contest. It remains to be seen if Hendricks makes another start, but that is obviously tied to Steele’s health.

    Pittsburgh is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games when playing on the road against Chi Cubs

    Pittsburgh is 7-1 SU in its last 8 games when playing on the road against Chi Cubs

    The total has gone OVER in 4 of Cubs’ last 5 games when playing Pittsburgh

    The total has gone OVER in 10 of Cubs’ last 13 games

    Pirates vs. Cubs MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the under. The over is 6-3-1 in the last 10 games between these two teams but I don’t see how these two teams get over tonight. The Cubs were hot offensively coming into this series, but they’ve been shut down by Pittsburgh pitching. Granted, whoever the Pirates throw today won’t be Paul Skenes or Jared Jones, but the Cubs have effectively cooled off. Meanwhile, Shota Imanaga is 3-2 with a 3.30 ERA and has averaged 6.0 innings per start over his last five outings.

    Pirates vs. Cubs MLB Playoffs Prediction: Pirates/Cubs under 7.5

