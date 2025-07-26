Phillies vs. Yankees Prediction: Will NY win as home underdogs?

The Philadelphia Phillies remain in New York to face the Yankees at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday afternoon. It’s the final game of a three-game set. Can the Yankees win the game outright as money-line home underdogs? Keep reading for our Phillies vs. Yankees betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Zack Wheeler (PHI) vs. Carlos Rodon (NYY)

The Philadelphia Phillies are 60-44 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Phillies are 54-50 ATS this season.

The New York Yankees are 56-48 straight up this year. They are 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games. The Yankees are 47-57 ATS this season.

Phillies vs. Yankees Game Matchup and Betting Odds

921 Philadelphia Phillies (-126) at 922 New York Yankees (+108); o/u 7.5

1:35 PM ET, Sunday, July 27, 2025

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Phillies vs. Yankees Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing the Phillies money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Philadelphia Phillies DFS Spin

Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper reached base twice in his team’s 9-4 win over the Yankees on Saturday afternoon. In that game, the 2-time NL MVP went 1 for 5 with a homer, an RBI, a walk, a stolen base, and a run scored. For the season, Harper is hitting .266 with 15 homers, 43 RBIs, 10 steals, and an OPS of .875 across 286 at-bats. Bryce Harper is batting .305 with an OPS of 1.169 over his last 15 games, making him an interesting DFS option on Sunday.

New York Yankees DFS Spin

Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton drove in half of his club’s runs in their 9-4 loss to the Phillies on Saturday. Hitting out of the #4 spot in the lineup, the 5-time All-Star went 2 for 5 with a homer, 2 RBIs, and a run scored. Stanton is hitting .277 with 7 homers, 20 RBIs, and an OPS of .890 across 94 at-bats this year. The 2017 NL MVP is batting .360 with an OPS of 1.189 over his last 7 games. That fact makes Giancarlo Stanton worth a look in most DFS formats on Sunday.

Phillies vs. Yankees MLB Betting Trends

Philadelphia is 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games against New York.

The under is 55-45-4 in Philadelphia’s games this season.

New York is 24-23 straight up after a loss this season.

New York is 30-21 straight up as the home team this season.

Phillies vs. Yankees Betting Prediction

I like the Yankees in this matchup, mainly because of who they’ll be sending to the hill. New York’s starting pitcher for this contest will be left-hander Carlos Rodon. The 32-year-old Miami native has been superb at home this season. In 10 starts at Yankee Stadium this year, Rodon is 6-3 with a 2.82 ERA, a 0.91 WHIP, a 3.0 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and a .156 opponent batting average. The Yankees are 6-4 straight up in Carlos Rodon’s home starts this year, and I like the Bronx Bombers to improve that record to 7-4 on Sunday. The pick is New York +108 on the money line over Philadelphia at Bovada.lv.

Phillies vs. Yankees MLB Betting Prediction: NEW YORK YANKEES +108