Phillies vs. Yankees Prediction: Can Philly win as road underdogs?

The Philadelphia Phillies head to New York to face the Yankees at 7:05 PM ET on Friday night on Apple TV+. It’s the first game of a three-game set. Can the Yankees win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Phillies vs. Yankees betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Taijuan Walker (PHI) vs. Will Warren (NYY)

The Philadelphia Phillies are 58-44 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Phillies are 52-50 ATS this season.

The New York Yankees are 56-46 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Yankees are 47-55 ATS this season.

Phillies vs. Yankees Game Matchup and Betting Odds

917 Philadelphia Phillies (+134) at 918 New York Yankees (-160); o/u 9.5

7:05 PM ET, Friday, July 25, 2025

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

TV: Apple TV+

Phillies vs. Yankees Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 66% of public bettors are currently backing the Yankees money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Philadelphia Phillies DFS Spin

Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber had a big day at the plate in his team’s 9-8 extra-innings loss to the Red Sox on Wednesday night. In that game, the 3-time All-Star went 2 for 5 with a homer, 3 RBIs, and a run scored. For the season, Schwarber is hitting .250 with 34 homers, 78 RBIs, 9 steals, and an OPS of .940 across 376 at-bats. Kyle Schwarber is batting .267 with an OPS of 1.086 over his last 15 games, making him an interesting DFS play on Friday night.

New York Yankees DFS Spin

Yankees left fielder Jasson Dominguez drove in 25% of his team’s runs in their 8-4 loss to the Blue Jays on Wednesday night. Hitting out of the #6 spot in the lineup, the 22-year-old switch hitter went 1 for 4 with a home run, an RBI, and a run scored. Dominguez is hitting .253 with 9 homers, 35 RBIs, 14 steals, and an OPS of .734 across 288 at-bats this year. The Esperanza, Dominican Republic native is batting .278 with an OPS of .803 against right-handed pitching this season. That fact means you can use Jasson Dominguez in DFS against Phillies righty starter Taijuan Walker on Friday.

Phillies vs. Yankees MLB Betting Trends

Philadelphia is 1-7 straight up in their last 8 games against New York.

Philadelphia is 4-5 straight up in their last 9 games overall.

New York is 3-2 straight up in their last 5 games overall.

New York is 10-4 straight up when playing on 1 day of rest this season.

Phillies vs. Yankees Betting Prediction

I like the Yankees here. A few numbers will illustrate why. The Bronx Bombers are 24-21 straight up after a loss and 19-17 straight up in interleague games this year. What’s more, New York is 30-19 straight up as the home team and 52-39 straight up as a favorite in 2025. And finally, the Yankees are an MLB-best 45-28 straight up in non-division games and 52-45 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this season. The pick is New York -160 on the money line over Philadelphia at Bovada.lv.

Phillies vs. Yankees MLB Betting Prediction: NEW YORK YANKEES -160