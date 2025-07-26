Phillies vs. Yankees Prediction: Can New York tie up the series?

The Philadelphia Phillies remain in New York to face the Yankees at 1:05 PM ET on Saturday afternoon. The game is on MLB Network, and it’s the second game of a three-game set. Can the Yankees win the game outright as money-line home underdogs? Keep reading for our Phillies vs. Yankees betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Ranger Suarez (PHI) vs. Marcus Stroman (NYY)

The Philadelphia Phillies are 59-44 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Phillies are 53-50 ATS this season.

The New York Yankees are 56-47 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Yankees are 47-56 ATS this season.

Phillies vs. Yankees Game Matchup and Betting Odds

967 Philadelphia Phillies (-121) at 968 New York Yankees (+100); o/u 9.5

1:05 PM ET, Saturday, July 26, 2025

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

TV: MLB Network

Phillies vs. Yankees Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 53% of public bettors are currently backing the Phillies money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Philadelphia Phillies DFS Spin

Phillies shortstop Trea Turner reached base 5 times in his team’s 12-5 win over the Yankees on Friday night. In that game, the 3-time All-Star went 4 for 5 with a triple, an RBI, a walk, and 3 runs scored. For the season, Turner is hitting .296 with 11 homers, 42 RBIs, 25 steals, and an OPS of .790 across 416 at-bats. Trea Turner is batting .393 with an OPS of .969 over his last 7 games, making him an intriguing DFS play on Saturday.

New York Yankees DFS Spin

Yankees left fielder Cody Bellinger drove in 20% of his team’s runs in their 12-5 loss to the Phillies on Friday. Hitting out of the #3 spot in the lineup, the 2019 NL MVP went 1 for 4 with a home run, an RBI, and a run scored. Bellinger is hitting .284 with 19 homers, 58 RBIs, 9 steals, and an OPS of .845 across 366 at-bats this year. The 2017 NL Rookie of the Year is batting .361 with an OPS of 1.158 over his last 15 games. That fact makes Cody Bellinger worth a look in most DFS formats on Saturday.

Phillies vs. Yankees MLB Betting Trends

Philadelphia is 5-3 straight up in their last 8 games overall.

Philadelphia is 31-27 straight up after a win this season.

New York is 3-6 straight up in their last 9 games overall.

The under is 53-46-4 in New York’s games this season.

The under is 55-44-4 in Philadelphia’s games this season.

Phillies vs. Yankees Betting Prediction

I like the Phillies in this matchup, largely due to their starting pitcher, Ranger Suarez. In 14 starts spanning 88.0 innings this season, the 29-year-old left-hander is 7-4 with a 2.66 ERA, a 1.15 WHIP, a 3.2 strikeout-to-walk ratio, an 8.4 K/9, and a .229 opponent batting average. Suarez has thrown 11 quality starts this season, and Philadelphia is 8-6 in his outings this year. I like Ranger Suarez’s chances to toss another quality start on Saturday, which should be enough to secure an outright Phillies win. The pick is Philadelphia -121 on the money line over New York at Bovada.lv.

Phillies vs. Yankees MLB Betting Prediction: PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES -121