Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Phillies vs. Twins Prediction: Is the total too low?

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Phillies vs. Twins

    Following their 7-2 loss to the Twins on Monday night, the Phillies have now dropped four out of their last five games overall. Will Philadelphia rebound on Tuesday night? Or is Minnesota the better bet when the Phillies vs. Twins series continues at 7:40 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    975 Philadelphia Phillies (-152) at 976 Minnesota Twins (+128); o/u 8

    7:40 p.m. ET, Tuesday, July 23, 2024

    Target Field, Minneapolis, MN

    Phillies vs. Twins: Public Bettors Love Philadelphia on Tuesday

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 75% of bets are on the Phillies’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Harper hits two-run shot in loss

    Bryce Harper went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run against the Twins on Monday. Harper’s home run was his 23rd of the season and third in his last six games. He hit a two-run shot off Bailey Ober in the third inning. Harper’s hitting .297 with a .973 OPS and 65 RBI on the season.

    Kepler collects two hits in upset win

    Max Kepler went 2-for-3 with two runs scored, a walk and an RBI against the Phillies on Monday. Kepler hasn’t hit a home run since June 18th. In 21 games since then, he’s 20-for-77 (.259) with three doubles and slugging below .300. This is a power outage for a player that hit 24 home runs and slugged .484 last year. Kepler is hitting .260 with a .709 OPS, six home runs and 33 RBI on the season.

    Phillies are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games

    Twins are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games when playing at home against Philadelphia

    Phillies are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games on the road

    Twins are 7-2 SU in their last 9 games against an opponent in the National League East Division

    Phillies vs. Twins MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the over. The over is 9-1 in the Twins’ last 10 home games, is 8-2 in their last 10 interleague matchups and is 8-3 in their last 11 home contests when playing on a Tuesday. On the other side, the over is 4-1 in their last five games when playing the Twins on the road.

    Phillies vs. Twins MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com