Phillies vs. Twins Prediction: Is the total too low?

Following their 7-2 loss to the Twins on Monday night, the Phillies have now dropped four out of their last five games overall. Will Philadelphia rebound on Tuesday night? Or is Minnesota the better bet when the Phillies vs. Twins series continues at 7:40 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

975 Philadelphia Phillies (-152) at 976 Minnesota Twins (+128); o/u 8

7:40 p.m. ET, Tuesday, July 23, 2024

Target Field, Minneapolis, MN

Phillies vs. Twins: Public Bettors Love Philadelphia on Tuesday

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 75% of bets are on the Phillies’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Harper hits two-run shot in loss

Bryce Harper went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run against the Twins on Monday. Harper’s home run was his 23rd of the season and third in his last six games. He hit a two-run shot off Bailey Ober in the third inning. Harper’s hitting .297 with a .973 OPS and 65 RBI on the season.

Kepler collects two hits in upset win

Max Kepler went 2-for-3 with two runs scored, a walk and an RBI against the Phillies on Monday. Kepler hasn’t hit a home run since June 18th. In 21 games since then, he’s 20-for-77 (.259) with three doubles and slugging below .300. This is a power outage for a player that hit 24 home runs and slugged .484 last year. Kepler is hitting .260 with a .709 OPS, six home runs and 33 RBI on the season.

Phillies vs. Twins MLB Betting Trends

Phillies are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games

Twins are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games when playing at home against Philadelphia

Phillies are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games on the road

Twins are 7-2 SU in their last 9 games against an opponent in the National League East Division

Phillies vs. Twins MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The over is 9-1 in the Twins’ last 10 home games, is 8-2 in their last 10 interleague matchups and is 8-3 in their last 11 home contests when playing on a Tuesday. On the other side, the over is 4-1 in their last five games when playing the Twins on the road.

Phillies vs. Twins MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8