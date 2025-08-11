Phillies vs. Reds Prediction: Is Philly the play as an underdog?

​ The Philadelphia Phillies (67–49) visit the Cincinnati Reds (61–57) at Great American Ball Park, with first pitch set for 6:10 p.m. ET Monday, August 11, 2025. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Phillies vs. Reds matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Philadelphia Phillies at Cincinnati Reds

6:10 p.m. ET, Monday, August 11, 2025

Great American Ballpark, Cincinnati, OH

Phillies vs. Reds Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Reds are -125 moneyline favorites to beat the Phillies, who are +105 moneyline underdogs. The total, meanwhile, is sitting at 9.5 runs.

Phillies vs. Reds Public Betting: Bettors Backing Cincinnati

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 58% of the bets are on the Reds’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Pitching Matchup:

Taijuan Walker (PHI) enters with a 4–5 record and a solid 3.53 ERA. His WHIP stands around 1.30. In his past three outings, Walker has been effective—most notably blanking Baltimore, although he had a rough outing against Chicago White Sox.

Andrew Abbott (CIN) is 8–2 with a sterling 2.34 ERA and a WHIP near 1.13. His rookie emergence has been impressive, highlighted by a remarkable MLB debut and consistent early success in 2025.

Phillies vs. Reds MLB BETTING PREDICTION

This clash centers on the Reds’ dynamic lefty Andrew Abbott, whose remarkably low ERA and track record of keeping opponents in check give Cincinnati a clear advantage over Walker. Walker’s solid season may not be enough to quiet the Reds’ offense at home. Given the pitching edge, betting trends, and expert outlooks, Cincinnati seems well-positioned to take this one in a relatively low-scoring affair.

Final Prediction: Reds 5, Phillies 3 — expect strong control from Abbott, modest output from Walker, and enough offense from Cincinnati to secure a tight, well-fought win.

Phillies vs. Reds MLB Playoffs Prediction: CINCINNATI REDS -125