Phillies vs. Rangers Prediction: Can Texas get a crucial home win?

The Philadelphia Phillies head to Texas to face the Rangers at 8:05 PM ET on Friday night. The game is on MLB Network, and it’s Game 1 of a three-game set. Can the Rangers win the game outright as money-line home underdogs? Keep reading for our Phillies vs. Rangers betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez (PHI) vs. Merrill Kelly (TEX)

The Philadelphia Phillies are 65-49 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Phillies are 58-56 ATS this season.

The Texas Rangers are 60-56 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Rangers are 64-52 ATS this season.

Phillies vs. Rangers Game Matchup and Betting Odds

925 Philadelphia Phillies (-132) at 926 Texas Rangers (+110); o/u 7.5

8:05 PM ET, Friday, August 8, 2025

Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX

TV: MLB Network

Phillies vs. Rangers Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 63% of public bettors are currently backing the Phillies money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Philadelphia Phillies DFS Spin

Phillies shortstop Trea Turner reached base 4 times in his team’s 5-1 loss to the Orioles on Wednesday afternoon. In that game, the 2021 NL batting champion went 3 for 4 with a double, a triple, an RBI, and a walk. For the season, Turner is hitting .284 with 11 homers, 46 RBIs, 25 steals, and an OPS of .764 across 464 at-bats. Trea Turner is batting .313 with an OPS of .842 in night games this season, making him an intriguing DFS option for Friday night’s contest.

Texas Rangers DFS Spin

Rangers left fielder Sam Haggerty drove in half of his club’s runs in their 3-2 loss to the Yankees on Wednesday afternoon. Hitting out of the leadoff spot, the 31-year-old switch-hitter went 1 for 3 with a single, an RBI, and a walk. Haggerty is hitting .260 with 2 homers, 13 RBIs, 11 steals, and an OPS of .721 across 146 at-bats this year. The former Seattle Mariner is batting .357 with a .902 OPS against left-handed pitching this season. That fact makes Sam Haggerty worth a look in most DFS formats against Phillies lefty starter Cristopher Sanchez on Friday.

Phillies vs. Rangers MLB Betting Trends

Philadelphia is 3-0 straight up in their last 3 games against Texas.

Philadelphia is 5-3 straight up in their last 8 games overall.

Texas is 3-4 straight up in their last 7 games overall.

Texas is 7-14 straight up as a home underdog this season.

Phillies vs. Rangers Betting Prediction

I like Philadelphia in this contest, mainly due to their starting pitcher, Cristopher Sanchez. In 22 starts spanning 138.2 innings this season, the 6’6” lefty is 10-3 with a 2.40 ERA, a 1.07 WHIP, a 4.3 strikeout-to-walk ratio, a 9.4 K/9, and a .223 opponent batting average. It’s also worth noting that Cristopher Sanchez has tossed 15 quality starts this year, and the Phillies are 16-6 straight up in his 22 outings in 2025. Sanchez should pitch well enough for Philly to earn an outright road victory. The pick is the Phillies -132 on the money line over the Rangers at Bovada.lv.

Phillies vs. Rangers MLB Betting Prediction: PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES -132