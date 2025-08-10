Phillies vs. Rangers Prediction: Can Philadelphia sweep Texas?

The Philadelphia Phillies remain in Texas to face the Rangers at 2:35 PM ET on Sunday afternoon. It’s Game 3 of a three-game set. Can the Rangers win the game outright as money-line home underdogs? Keep reading for our Phillies vs. Rangers betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Zack Wheeler (PHI) vs. Patrick Corbin (TEX)

The Philadelphia Phillies are 67-49 straight up this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Phillies are 60-56 ATS this season.

The Texas Rangers are 60-58 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Rangers are 64-54 ATS this season.

Phillies vs. Rangers Game Matchup and Betting Odds

925 Philadelphia Phillies (-155) at 926 Texas Rangers (+128); o/u 7.5

2:35 PM ET, Sunday, August 10, 2025

Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX

Phillies vs. Rangers Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 77% of public bettors are currently backing the Phillies money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Philadelphia Phillies DFS Spin

Phillies center fielder Harrison Bader reached base twice in his team’s 3-2 win over the Rangers on Saturday night. In that game, the 2021 Gold Glove Award winner went 1 for 3 with a single, a walk, and a run scored. For the season, Bader is hitting .253 with 13 homers, 41 RBIs, 10 steals, and an OPS of .768 across 288 at-bats. Harrison Bader is batting .292 with an OPS of .872 in day games this season, making him an interesting DFS option for Sunday afternoon’s contest.

Texas Rangers DFS Spin

Rangers shortstop Corey Seager drove in half of his club’s runs in their 3-2 loss to the Rangers on Saturday. Hitting out of the #2 spot in the lineup, the 2-time World Series MVP went 2 for 4 with a homer, an RBI, and 2 runs scored. Seager is hitting .266 with 17 homers, 41 RBIs, 1 stolen base, and an OPS of .842 in 319 at-bats this year. The 2016 NL Rookie of the Year is batting .289 with an OPS of .890 in home games this season. That fact makes Corey Seager worth a look in DFS for Sunday’s game at Globe Life Field.

Phillies vs. Rangers MLB Betting Trends

The under is 60-50-6 in Philadelphia’s games this season.

The under is 67-49-2 in Texas’s games this season.

Texas is 36-23 straight up as the home team this season.

Texas is 52-50 straight up when playing on no rest this season.

Phillies vs. Rangers Betting Prediction

I like the Rangers in this matchup. A few relevant numbers will illustrate why. Texas is 29-28 straight up after a loss and 59-54 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this year. What’s more, the Rangers are 18-14 straight up in interleague games and 42-36 straight up in non-division games in 2025. And finally, Texas is 5-1 straight up in starting pitcher Patrick Corbin’s last 6 starts. The former Washington National will take the bump for the Rangers on Sunday. The pick is Texas +128 on the money line over Philadelphia at Bovada.lv.

Phillies vs. Rangers MLB Betting Prediction: TEXAS RANGERS +128