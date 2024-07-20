Phillies vs. Pirates Prediction: Will over hit again?

The Phillies vs. Pirates series continues on Saturday evening at 6:40 p.m. ET. With Cristopher Sanchez set to oppose Luis Ortiz in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet when it comes to the 8.5-run total?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

903 Philadelphia Phillies (-168) at 904 Pittsburgh Pirates (+142); o/u 8.5

6:40 p.m. ET, Saturday, July 20, 2024

PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA

Phillies vs. Pirates: Bettors Love Philadelphia

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 71% of bets are on the Phillies’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Turner hits two-run homer in wild loss

Trea Turner went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer, walk, and two runs scored on Friday against the Pirates. Turner has been on a power barrage. The long ball was his ninth in July and third in as many games, going back to before the All-Star break. His 12 home runs in 58 games puts him on the best power pace of his career.

Cruz has three-hit night in upset win

Oneil Cruz went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two runs scored, and three RBI in the Pirates’ dramatic come from behind victory on Friday over the Phillies. Cruz was everywhere in this one. He started the party with a jaw-dropping 120.5 MPH double in the first inning. It wasn’t even a bad pitch, Cruz just used his long arms to go down and turn around a changeup right over the center fielders head. Cruz has the only other batted ball this season hit harder than 120 MPH.Fast forward to the ninth inning where he smoked a chopper 103.0 MPH that forced a bad throw from Bryson Stott and allowed the tying run to score. Regular players don’t hit choppers that hard and Cruz’s otherworldly power forced an awkward play that put the Pirates in position to win this game. There isn’t another player in baseball like him.

Phillies vs. Pirates MLB Betting Trends

Pirates are 8-3 SU in their last 11 games

Phillies are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games on the road

Phillies are 8-3 SU in their last 11 games against an opponent in the National League Central Division

Pirates are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games against an opponent in the National League

Phillies vs. Pirates MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The total has gone over in five out of the Phillies’ last seven road games, is 4-1 in their last five games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh and is 4-1 in their last five games when facing an opponent from the National League Central. On the other side, the over is 4-1 in their last five league games.

Phillies vs. Pirates MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8.5