Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Phillies vs. Pirates Prediction: Will over hit again?

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Phillies vs. Pirates

    The Phillies vs. Pirates series continues on Saturday evening at 6:40 p.m. ET. With Cristopher Sanchez set to oppose Luis Ortiz in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet when it comes to the 8.5-run total?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    903 Philadelphia Phillies (-168) at 904 Pittsburgh Pirates (+142); o/u 8.5

    6:40 p.m. ET, Saturday, July 20, 2024

    PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA

    Phillies vs. Pirates: Bettors Love Philadelphia

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 71% of bets are on the Phillies’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Turner hits two-run homer in wild loss

    Trea Turner went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer, walk, and two runs scored on Friday against the Pirates. Turner has been on a power barrage. The long ball was his ninth in July and third in as many games, going back to before the All-Star break. His 12 home runs in 58 games puts him on the best power pace of his career.

    Cruz has three-hit night in upset win

    Oneil Cruz went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two runs scored, and three RBI in the Pirates’ dramatic come from behind victory on Friday over the Phillies. Cruz was everywhere in this one. He started the party with a jaw-dropping 120.5 MPH double in the first inning. It wasn’t even a bad pitch, Cruz just used his long arms to go down and turn around a changeup right over the center fielders head. Cruz has the only other batted ball this season hit harder than 120 MPH.Fast forward to the ninth inning where he smoked a chopper 103.0 MPH that forced a bad throw from Bryson Stott and allowed the tying run to score. Regular players don’t hit choppers that hard and Cruz’s otherworldly power forced an awkward play that put the Pirates in position to win this game. There isn’t another player in baseball like him.

    Pirates are 8-3 SU in their last 11 games

    Phillies are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games on the road

    Phillies are 8-3 SU in their last 11 games against an opponent in the National League Central Division

    Pirates are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games against an opponent in the National League

    Phillies vs. Pirates MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the over. The total has gone over in five out of the Phillies’ last seven road games, is 4-1 in their last five games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh and is 4-1 in their last five games when facing an opponent from the National League Central. On the other side, the over is 4-1 in their last five league games.

    Phillies vs. Pirates MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8.5

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com