Phillies vs. Padres Prediction: Will the Padres sweep the Phillies?

The Philadelphia Phillies remain in San Diego to face the Padres at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday afternoon. It’s the final game of a three-game set. Can the Padres win the game outright as money-line home underdogs? Keep reading for our Phillies vs. Padres betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez (PHI) vs. Nick Pivetta (SD)

The Philadelphia Phillies are 54-41 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Phillies are 50-45 ATS this season.

The San Diego Padres are 52-43 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Padres are 52-43 ATS this season.

Phillies vs. Padres Game Matchup and Betting Odds

909 Philadelphia Phillies (-130) at 910 San Diego Padres (+109); o/u 7.5

4:10 PM ET, Sunday, July 13, 2025

Petco Park, San Diego, CA

Phillies vs. Padres Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 71% of public bettors are currently backing the Phillies money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Philadelphia Phillies DFS Spin

Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto had one-third of his team’s hits in their 5-4 loss to the Padres on Saturday night. In that game, the 3-time All-Star went 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI. For the season, Realmuto is hitting .264 with 5 homers, 31 RBIs, 5 steals, and an OPS of .698 across 295 at-bats. J.T. Realmuto is batting .330 with an OPS of .769 over his last 30 games, making him an appealing DFS option, provided he draws another start on Sunday.

San Diego Padres DFS Spin

Padres center fielder Jackson Merrill had a monster day at the plate in his club’s 5-4 win over the Phillies on Saturday. Hitting out of the #6 spot in the batting order, the 2024 Silver Slugger Award winner went 2 for 4 with 2 homers, 3 RBIs, and 2 runs scored. Merrill is hitting .263 with 7 homers, 32 RBIs, 1 stolen base, and an OPS of .743 across 240 at-bats this year. The 22-year-old left-handed hitter is batting .278 with an OPS of .853 in day games this season. That fact makes Jackson Merrill worth a look in most DFS formats on Sunday afternoon.

Phillies vs. Padres MLB Betting Trends

Philadelphia is 2-4 straight up in their last 6 games against San Diego.

Philadelphia is 1-4 straight up in their last 5 games overall.

San Diego is 5-2 straight up in their last 7 games overall.

San Diego is 26-25 straight up after a win this season.

Phillies vs. Padres Betting Prediction

I like the Padres here. A few numbers will make the case for San Diego winning this game. The Padres are 31-17 straight up as the home team and 7-4 straight up as a home underdog this year. What’s more, San Diego is 38-24 straight up in National League games and 38-31 straight up in non-division games in 2025. And finally, the Padres are 44-35 straight up when playing on no rest and 12-6 straight up in starting pitcher Nick Pivetta’s starts this season. The pick is San Diego +109 on the money line over Philadelphia at Bovada.lv.

Phillies vs. Padres MLB Betting Prediction: SAN DIEGO PADRES +109