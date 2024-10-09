Close Menu
    MLB Articles

    Phillies vs. Mets Game 4 MLB Prediction: Will Quintana Dominate Again?

    Phillies vs. Mets Game 4

    With Ranger Suarez set to oppose Jose Quintana in the Phillies vs. Mets Game 4 matchup, what’s the smart bet in today’s NLDS contest? First pitch is set for 5:08 p.m. ET from Citi Park in Queens, NY.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Philadelphia Phillies (-110) at New York Mets (-110); o/u 7.5

    5:08 p.m. ET, Wednesday, October 9, 2024

    Citi Field, Queens, NY

    Phillies vs. Mets Game 3: Bettors Backing New York Again

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 60% of bets are on the Mets’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Alonso gets Mets on the board first

    Pete Alonso went 1-for-2 with two runs, two walks and a solo home run against the Phillies on Tuesday. Alonso’s home run was his third of this postseason, all of which have gone to the opposite field. Alonso started the scoring with a solo shot off Aaron Nola in the second inning. The Polar Bear is hitting .211 with a 1.069 OPS and six RBI in 19 at-bats this postseason.

    Suárez to start Game 4 for Phils

    Phillies manager Rob Thomson announced that Ranger Suárez will start Game 4 of the NLDS against the Mets. It will be a battle of left-hander with Suárez up against Jose Quintana. Suárez was one of the best pitchers in baseball over the few couple of months of the season but predictably settled in as just a solid depth piece in the rotation. He finishes with a 3.46 ERA in 27 starts but gives the Phillies a solid option in a crucial Game 4.

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of Philadelphia’s last 5 games

    The total has gone OVER in 7 of Philadelphia’s last 8 games on the road

    NY Mets is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games when playing Philadelphia

    NY Mets is 7-1 SU in its last 8 games at home

    Phillies vs. Mets Game 4 MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take New York. Jose Quintana has been filthy of late. Over his last five starts, he’s 4-1 with a microscopic 0.58 ERA. And it’s not as if he’s shorting the Mets innings; he’s averaging 6.0 innings of work per start over his last five outings. Over that span, he’s allowing an average of 3.8 hits and 0.4 runs. Quintana has been flat nasty.

    Suarez, meanwhile, is 2-3 with a 6.04 ERA over his last five starts. He allowed six runs on seven hits in just two innings of work on September 27, which is the last time he pitched. Over that span, he’s allowing 6.2 hits per game and 3.0 runs. That said, he’s allowed at least three runs in three of his last four starts. One of those outings came against the Mets, in which Suarez allowed two runs on five hits in five innings. The Mets won, 6-3.

    Phillies vs. Mets Game 4 MLB Playoffs Prediction: New York Mets -110

