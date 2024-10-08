Phillies vs. Mets Game 3 NLDS Prediction: Should bettors back Nola?

The Phillies vs. Mets Game 3 matchup will take place at 5:08 p.m. ET on Tuesday evening from Citi Field. With Aaron Nola set to oppose Sean Manaea in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet for today’s NLDS matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Philadelphia Phillies (-115) at New York Mets (-105); o/u 7

5:08 p.m. ET, Tuesday, October 8, 2024

Citi Field, Queens, NY

Phillies vs. Mets Game 3: Bettors Backing New York in Game 3

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 58% of bets are on the Mets’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Turner scores twice, steals two bases

Trea Turner scored twice and stole two bases while going 2-for-4 in a win over the Mets on Sunday in Game 2 of the NLDS. Both steals came in the first inning; one when the Mets basically told him third base was open if he wanted it. It’s still nice to see the 31-year-old run after he “only” picked up 19 steals in the regular season. We’ll see if this is a sign of things to come for the Philadelphia postseason run.

Vientos collects two hits, including homer

Mark Vientos went 2-for-4 with a homer and a double in a Game 2 loss to the Phillies on Sunday in the NLDS. After doubling to right in the first inning, Vientos went the other way again in the third with a runner on to give the Mets a 2-0 lead. Six innings later, he tied the game in the ninth with a two-run blast to left off Matt Strahm at 6-6. The 24-year-old is off to a nice start to the postseason with seven RBI in the first five games of the playoffs, and he should continue to hit near the top of the lineup as long as New York is alive.

Phillies vs. Mets Game 3 MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Philadelphia’s last 5 games

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Philadelphia’s last 7 games on the road

NY Mets is 6-1 ATS in its last 7 games when playing Philadelphia

NY Mets is 6-1 SU in its last 7 games at home

Phillies vs. Mets Game 3 MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Philadelphia. The current Philadelphia roster is batting .309 off Manaea, with a .578 expected slugging percentage and a .375 xwOBA. In the 105 career plate appearances the current Phillies’ roster has had versus Manaea, 10 times the ball has left the yard. Nick Castellanos has three homers off Manaea, while Turner, Bryce Harper, Bryson Stott, Alec Bohm, Kyle Schwarber, Edmundo Sosa and Austin Hays have all taken the Mets’ starter deep.

The Mets have had the Phillies’ number of late, winning three out of the last four meetings with their NL East rivals. That said, I love the matchup today for Philadelphia.

Phillies vs. Mets Game 3 MLB Playoffs Prediction: PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES -115