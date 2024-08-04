Phillies vs. Mariners Prediction: Is the total too low?

The Phillies vs. Mariners series concludes on Sunday afternoon at 4:10 p.m. ET. With Zack Wheeler set to oppose Logan Gilbert in the pitching matchup, what’s the smart bet today in Seattle?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Philadelphia Phillies (-130) at Seattle Mariners (+110); o/u 7

4:10 p.m. ET, Sunday, August 4, 2024

T-Mobile Park, Seattle, WA

Phillies vs. Mariners: Public Bettors Leaning towards Philadelphia

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 59% of bets are on the Phillies’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Bohm drives in three runs in extra-innings loss

Alec Bohm drove in three runs in an extra-inning loss to the Mariners on Saturday. Bohm picked up the first RBI on a fielder’s choice in the first inning, and he singled in two in the fifth off Tayler Saucedo. The 28-year-old has driven in 76 runs over the 110 games, and it gives him a great chance to reach the century club before the year ends He’s also hit .296/.353/.478 in easily his best season since his rookie campaign back in 2020.

Haniger hits homer in extra innings win

Mitch Haniger went 2-for-3 with a homer and drew a game-winning walk in the bottom of the 10th to give the Mariners a 6-5 win over the Phillies on Saturday. Haniger probably should have struck out twice in his game-winning (shrimp) walk, but he didn’t, and he took a pitch up high on a 3-2 count to give the Mariners the win. The 33-year-old also hit a solo homer to get Seattle on the board in the fifth and gives him 11 on the season. Haniger has looked good over the last week-plus, and he’s been known to be a streaky player. It’s not crazy to think of him as an option for outfield-needy teams. You can probably do better, however.

Phillies vs. Mariners MLB Betting Trends

Phillies are 2-9 SU in their last 11 games

Mariners are 6-2 SU in their last 8 games

Phillies are 3-9 SU in their last 12 games on the road

Mariners are 3-7 SU in their last 10 games at home

Phillies vs. Mariners MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The over has cashed in five straight Philadelphia games, is 4-1 in the Phillies’ last five road contests and is 5-2 in their last seven road meetings with Seattle. On the other side, the over is 7-1 in the Mariners’ last eight games, is 5-1 in their last six interleague matchups and is 5-1 in their last six meetings with an opponent from the National League East.

Phillies vs. Mariners MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 7