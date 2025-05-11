Phillies vs. Guardians Prediction: Will Philly win the rubber match?

The Philadelphia Phillies remain in Cleveland to face the Guardians at 7:00 PM ET. It’s Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN and the final game of a three-game set. Can the Guardians win the game outright as money-line home underdogs? Keep reading for our Phillies vs. Guardians betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Zack Wheeler (PHI) vs. Luis Ortiz (CLE)

The Philadelphia Phillies are 23-16 straight up this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Phillies are 20-19 ATS this season.

The Cleveland Guardians are 23-16 straight up this year. They are 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games. The Guardians are 21-18 ATS this season.

Phillies vs. Guardians Game Matchup and Betting Odds

979 Philadelphia Phillies (-170) at 980 Cleveland Guardians (+141); o/u 7.5

7:00 PM ET, Sunday, May 11, 2025

Progressive Field, Cleveland, OH

TV: ESPN

Phillies vs. Guardians Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 86% of public bettors are currently backing the Phillies money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Philadelphia Phillies DFS Spin

Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper had a big day at the plate in his team’s 7-1 win over the Guardians on Saturday. In that game, the Las Vegas native went 3 for 5 with a double, a homer, 2 RBIs, and a run scored. For the season, Harper is hitting .242 with 7 homers, 22 RBIs, 6 steals, and an OPS of .792. Bryce Harper is hitting .314 when ahead in the count this season. That face makes the 32-year-old worthy of DFS consideration on Sunday.

Cleveland Guardians DFS Spin

Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez reached base 3 times in his team’s 7-1 loss to the Phillies on Saturday. Hitting out of the #3 spot in the lineup, the Bani, Dominican Republic native, went 2 for 3 with a double, a walk, and a stolen base. Ramirez is hitting .287 with 6 homers, 18 RBIs, 9 steals, and an OPS of .826 this year. The 32-year-old switch-hitter is batting .400 over his last 7 games, making him a potentially appealing DFS option on Sunday night.

Phillies vs. Guardians MLB Betting Trends

Philadelphia is 3-6 straight up in their last 9 games against Cleveland.

The under is 20-18-1 in Philadelphia’s games this season.

The Guardians are 6-1 straight up in their last 7 games overall.

Cleveland is 9-6 straight up after a loss this season.

Cleveland is 12-6 straight up as the home team this season.

Phillies vs. Guardians Betting Prediction

I like the Guardians to win this matchup on Sunday Night Baseball. A few statistics will make the case. Cleveland is 13-11 straight up as an underdog and 6-4 straight up as a home underdog this season. What’s more, the Guardians are 6-5 straight up in interleague games and 16-13 straight up when playing on no rest this year. And finally, Cleveland is 21-16 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest in 2025. Despite the relatively long odds, I’m taking the Guardians in this one. The pick is Cleveland +141 on the money line over Philadelphia at Bovada.lv.

Phillies vs. Guardians MLB Betting Prediction: CLEVELAND GUARDIANS +141