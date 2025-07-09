Phillies vs. Giants Prediction: Will the Giants sweep the Phillies?

The Philadelphia Phillies remain in San Francisco to face the Giants at 3:45 PM ET on Wednesday afternoon. It’s the final game of a three-game set. Can the Giants win the game outright as money-line home underdogs? Keep reading for our Phillies vs. Giants betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Jesus Luzardo (PHI) vs. Justin Verlander (SF)

The Philadelphia Phillies are 53-39 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Phillies are 49-43 ATS this season.

The San Francisco Giants are 51-42 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Giants are 42-51 ATS this season.

Phillies vs. Giants Game Matchup and Betting Odds

903 Philadelphia Phillies (-135) at 904 San Francisco Giants (+114); o/u 8.5

3:45 PM ET, Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

Phillies vs. Giants Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 58% of public bettors are currently backing the Phillies money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Philadelphia Phillies DFS Spin

Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber notched multiple extra-base hits in his team’s 4-3 loss to the Giants on Tuesday night. In that game, the 2022 Silver Slugger Award winner went 2 for 4 with a double, a homer, 2 RBIs, a stolen base, and a run scored. For the season, Schwarber is hitting .254 with 28 homers, 65 RBIs, 9 steals, and an OPS of .933 in 335 at-bats. Kyle Schwarber is batting .296 with an OPS of 1.063 over his last 15 games, making him an intriguing DFS option on Wednesday.

San Francisco Giants DFS Spin

Giants center fielder Jung Hoo Lee logged multiple hits in his team’s 4-3 win over the Phillies on Tuesday. Hitting out of the #7 spot in the lineup, the 26-year-old left-handed hitter went 2 for 4 with a pair of singles. Jung Hoo Lee is hitting .246 with 6 homers, 37 RBIs, 6 steals, and an OPS of .707 across 333 at-bats this year. The Nagoya, Japan, native is batting .320 with a .748 OPS this month. That fact makes Jung Hoo Lee worthy of DFS consideration on Wednesday.

Phillies vs. Giants MLB Betting Trends

Philadelphia is 3-6 straight up in their last 9 games against San Francisco.

Philadelphia is 3-4 straight up in their last 7 games overall.

San Francisco is 6-1 straight up in their last 7 games overall.

San Francisco is 5-2 straight up as a home underdog this season.

Phillies vs. Giants Betting Prediction

I like the Giants here. A couple of numbers make the statistical case for San Francisco winning this game on Wednesday. The Giants are 27-17 straight up as the home team and 17-15 straight up as an underdog this year. Furthermore, San Francisco is 30-24 straight up in National League games and 40-30 straight up in non-division games in 2025. And finally, the Giants are 44-37 straight up when playing on no rest and 26-24 straight up after a win this season. The pick is San Francisco +114 on the money line over Philadelphia at Bovada.lv.

Phillies vs. Giants MLB Betting Prediction: SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS +114