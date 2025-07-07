Phillies vs. Giants Prediction: Will game turn high-scoring?

​The Phillies (53–37) continue their road swing with a three-game series starting Monday night at Oracle Park against the Giants (48–42). Both teams are jockeying near the top of their divisions, making this a key series in the mid‑season race. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Phillies vs. Giants matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Philadelphia Phillies at San Francisco Giants

9:45 p.m. ET, Monday, July 7, 2025

Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

Phillies vs. Giants Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Phillies are -136 moneyline favorites to beat the Giants, who are +116 moneyline underdogs. The total, meanwhile, is sitting at 7.5 runs.

Phillies vs. Giants Public Betting: Bettors Backing Philly

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 64% of the bets are on the Phillies moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Game Preview

San Francisco is expected to send a steady arm to the mound, one bolstered by a recent addition from their blockbuster mid‑June trade for All-Star Rafael Devers. Meanwhile, Philadelphia’s last outing was a solid 3–1 win over Cincinnati, pushing their record to 53–37 and keeping momentum high. The Phillies’ bullpen, having shut the Reds out over the final frames on July 6, remains in impressive form.

On offense, the Giants have enjoyed balanced production — Wilmer Flores recently exploded for three homers in one game and is on pace to be the first Giants player since Barry Bonds to drive in 40 runs by the first 45 games. The Phillies counter with one of baseball’s deepest lineups, featuring hot bats and consistent run production, taking advantage of home runs and situational hitting.

Pitching matchups should dictate the flow. The Giants’ starting pitcher (yet to be confirmed) will look to suppress Philly’s power, while the Phillies’ staff—likely led by Zack Wheeler or Cristopher Sánchez—has held Cincinnati to just one run in their last outing . Scouting reports suggest a pitchers’ duel early, with late‑inning effectiveness in the bullpens being a deciding factor.

Betting lines lean slightly toward the Phillies, but Oracle Park has been a tough venue recently, and San Francisco boasts a competent rotation and a rejuvenated offense. Expect a clean, competitive game where clutch hitting and bullpen depth might tip the scales.

Phillies vs. Giants MLB BETTING PREDICTION

This showdown feels evenly poised. If Flores continues his power surge and the Giants’ starter can limit Philly’s early jolt, the home team could take Game 1. But with Philadelphia’s impressive form and bullpen strength, this one may come down to a late-inning swing.

With the over cashing in seven out of the last 10 meetings between these two teams, give me the over.

Phillies vs. Giants MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 7.5