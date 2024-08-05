Phillies vs. Dodgers Prediction: Will over hit?

Will the over cash for bettors in Monday night’s Phillies vs. Dodgers series opener? First pitch is scheduled for 10:10 p.m. ET and will feature Aaron Nola versus Tyler Glasnow in the pitching matchup.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Philadelphia Phillies (+110) at Los Angeles Dodgers (-130); o/u 8

10:10 p.m. ET, Monday, August 5, 2024

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Phillies vs. Dodgers: Bettors Backing L.A. in Opener

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 63% of bets are on the Dodgers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Harper hits homer in Phillies’ win

Bryce Harper went 3-for-4 with a homer and two RBI on Sunday afternoon, helping to power the Phillies to a 6-0 victory over the Mariners in Seattle. Harper connected on a 391-foot (100.7-mph EV) two-run shot off of Tayler Saucedo in the eighth inning that extended the Phillies’ advantage to 4-0. He also collected a pair of singles in the contest and struck out. With his three-hit attack, the 31-year-old superstar slugger is now hitting .276/.370/.544 with 25 homers, 69 RBI and five stolen bases in 96 games on the season. Hernandez doubles twice, drives in two runs

Enrique Hernández doubled twice and drove in two runs Sunday as the Dodgers edged the A’s 3-2. Hernández also had three hits and two RBI yesterday. The two nice days have lifted his season OPS to .612, which is his highest mark after any game this season. The only other time he was over .600 was May 20. He then went 1-for-17 over the subsequent week.

Phillies vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Trends

Dodgers are 10-2 SU in their last 12 games played on a Monday.

The total has gone OVER in 9 of LA Dodgers’ last 11 games played in August.

The total has gone OVER in 13 of Philadelphia’s last 17 games when playing as the underdog.

Phillies are 19-6 SU in their last 25 games against an opponent in the National League West Division

Phillies vs. Dodgers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The over is 5-1 in the Phillies’ last six games, is 5-1 in their last six contests played in the month of August and is 21-7 in their last 28 matchups when listed as the underdog. On the other side, the over is 5-2 in the Dodgers’ last seven games overall, is 10-4 in their last 14 home matchups and is a perfect 5-0 in their last five home meetings with the Phillies.

Phillies vs. Dodgers MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8