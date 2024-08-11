Close Menu
    Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Prediction: Will Phils earn split?

    Phillies vs. Diamondbacks

    Will Philadelphia earn a series split when the Phillies vs. Diamondbacks series concludes at 4:10 p.m. ET on Sunday? Christopher Sanchez will oppose Merrill Kelly in the pitching matchup.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Philadelphia Phillies (-125) at Arizona Diamondbacks (+105); o/u 8.5

    4:10 p.m. ET, Sunday, August 11, 2024

    Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

    Phillies vs. Diamondbacks: Public Bettors Backing Philadelphia

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 60% of bets are on the Phillies’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Harper collects two hits blowout loss

    Bryce Harper went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in a blowout loss to the Diamondbacks on Saturday. Harper drove in the only run of the game for the Phillies with a groundout in the fifth inning. He would have needed to do that 11 more times for Philadelphia to win this game. Harper looks much better as of late after his struggles at the end of the month, and his line is up to .281/.370/.543 with 72 RBI.

    Carroll hits three-run homer in win

    Corbin Carroll hit a three-run homer to help the Diamondbacks to a blowout win over the Phillies on Saturday. Carroll is now up to 10 homers on the year with a three-run blast in the seventh off Junior Marte that made it 11-1 D-Backs. He also drove in a run with a fielder’s choice earlier in the contest. To be blunt, Carroll was awful to start the year, but he’s looked very solid since the start of June. There are no long-term concerns with Carroll. There really aren’t any right now.

    The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Philadelphia’s last 11 games against Arizona

    Over/Under has gone OVER in 10 of Arizona’s last 14 games

    The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Arizona’s last 11 games against Philadelphia

    The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Philadelphia’s last 11 games played on a Sunday

    Phillies vs. Diamondbacks MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take Arizona. The Diamondbacks are one of the hottest teams in the league right now. They’re 20-6 in their last 26 games overall, which includes a stretch of 10-2 over their last 12 contests. They’ve been especially tough to beat at home, where they’re now 11-3 in their last 14 contests at Chase Field.

    Phillies vs. Diamondbacks MLB Playoffs Prediction: Arizona Diamondbacks +105

