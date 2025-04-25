Phillies vs. Cubs Prediction: Will Philadelphia lose 5 straight?

The Philadelphia Phillies head to Chicago to face the Cubs at 2:20 PM ET on Friday afternoon. The game is on MLB Network. It’s Game 1 of a three-game set. Can the Cubs win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Phillies vs. Cubs betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Taijuan Walker (PHI) vs. Colin Rea (CHC)

The Philadelphia Phillies are 13-12 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Phillies are 13-12 ATS this season.

The Chicago Cubs are 16-10 straight up this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Cubs are 14-12 ATS this season.

Phillies vs. Cubs Game Matchup and Betting Odds

951 Philadelphia Phillies (+114) at 952 Chicago Cubs (-135); o/u 8.5

2:20 PM ET, Friday, April 25, 2025

Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

TV: MLB Network

Phillies vs. Cubs Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 70% of public bettors are currently backing the Cubs money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Philadelphia Phillies DFS Spin

Phillies shortstop Trea Turner drove in one-third of his team’s runs in their 4-3 extra innings loss to the Mets on Wednesday. In that game, the 31-year-old leadoff hitter went 1 for 5 with an RBI. For the season, Turner is hitting .247 with 1 homer, 7 RBIs, 6 steals, and an OPS of .669. Trea Turner is hitting .308 over his last 7 games, making him an interesting DFS option on Friday.

Chicago Cubs DFS Spin

Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong had a monster day at the dish in his team’s 7-6 win over the Dodgers on Wednesday. Hitting out of the #7 spot in the lineup, the Sherman Oaks, CA, native went 3 for 4 with a homer, 4 RBIs, 2 stolen bases, and a run scored. Crow-Armstrong is hitting .294 with 5 homers, 17 RBIs, 10 steals, and an OPS of .888 this season. The young left-handed hitter is batting .393 over his past 7 games, making him an intriguing DFS option this weekend.

Phillies vs. Cubs MLB Betting Trends

Philadelphia is 3-5 straight up in their last 8 games overall.

Philadelphia is 4-8 straight up as the road team this season.

Chicago is 5-2 straight up in their last 7 games overall.

Chicago is 8-3 straight up as the home team this season.

Phillies vs. Cubs Betting Prediction

Chicago has the best offense in baseball through the first several weeks of the MLB season. The Cubs are first in runs scored with 6.27 per game, tied for first in OPS at .806, and first in total bases per game with an average of 16.23.

What’s more, Chicago will start righty Colin Rea in this game. The former Milwaukee Brewer is having a nice start to the year. In 5 appearances this year (2 starts), Rea has a 1.32 ERA, a 1.10 WHIP, a 12.0 K-BB, and a 7.9 K/9. In 2 appearances against the Phillies last season, Colin Rea threw 6.2 scoreless innings, allowed 7 hits, 2 walks, and struck out 3. I think the Cascade, IA, native pitches well enough for the Cubs to earn a win on Friday afternoon. The pick is Chicago -135 on the money line over Philadelphia at Bovada.lv.

Phillies vs. Cubs MLB Betting Prediction: CHICAGO CUBS -135