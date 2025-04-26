Phillies vs. Cubs Prediction: Will Chicago win 4 games in a row?

The Philadelphia Phillies remain in Chicago to face the Cubs at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday afternoon. The game is on FOX. It’s Game 2 of a three-game set. Can the Cubs win the game outright as money-line home underdogs? Keep reading for our Phillies vs. Cubs betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Jesus Luzardo (PHI) vs. Ben Brown (CHC)

The Philadelphia Phillies are 13-13 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Phillies are 13-13 ATS this season.

The Chicago Cubs are 17-10 straight up this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Cubs are 15-12 ATS this season.

Phillies vs. Cubs Game Matchup and Betting Odds

905 Philadelphia Phillies (-110) at 906 Chicago Cubs (-109); o/u 7.5

4:05 PM ET, Saturday, April 26, 2025

Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

TV: FOX

Phillies vs. Cubs Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 50% of public bettors are currently backing the Cubs money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Philadelphia Phillies DFS Spin

Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos recorded his team’s only extra-base hit in their 4-0 loss to the Cubs on Friday. In that game, the 33-year-old from Hialeah, FL, went 1 for 3 with a double. For the season, Castellanos is hitting .277 with 3 homers, 15 RBIs, and an OPS of .790. Nick Castellanos hit .476 against the Cubs last season, making him an interesting DFS option against the North Siders on Saturday.

Chicago Cubs DFS Spin

Cubs left fielder Ian Happ recorded multiple extra-base hits in his team’s 4-0 win over the Phillies on Friday. Hitting out of the leadoff spot, the 30-year-old switch-hitter went 2 for 5 with 2 doubles and an RBI. Happ is batting .274 with 2 homers, 14 RBIs, a stolen base, and an OPS of .738 this year. The Pittsburgh native is hitting .452 over his past 7 games. That fact makes Ian Happ worth a look in DFS on Saturday.

Phillies vs. Cubs MLB Betting Trends

Philadelphia is 3-6 straight up in their last 9 games overall.

Philadelphia is 4-9 straight up in road games this season.

Chicago is 6-2 straight up in their last 8 games overall.

Chicago is 9-3 straight up as the home team this season.

Phillies vs. Cubs Betting Prediction

I like the Cubs in this matchup. Chicago is scorching hot as they’ve won 8 of their last 11 games outright. The Cubs weren’t feasting on cupcakes in that stretch either. Of those 8 wins, 4 came over the Dodgers, and 2 came over the Diamondbacks.

Chicago’s bats have been great this season. The Cubs are scoring 6.27 runs per game this season, which ranks first in all of baseball in 2025. Additionally, Chicago has scored at least 4 runs in 4 out of their past 5 games. I like the Cubs to score at least 4 runs on Saturday, which should be enough to beat a Phillies team that has lost 5 straight games. The pick is Chicago -109 on the money line over Philadelphia at Bovada.lv.

Phillies vs. Cubs MLB Betting Prediction: CHICAGO CUBS -109