Phillies vs. Braves Prediction: Can Atlanta win the 3-game series?

The Philadelphia Phillies remain in Atlanta to face the Braves at 7:15 PM ET on Thursday night. It’s the final game of a three-game set. Can the Braves win this game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Phillies vs. Braves betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Jesus Luzardo (PHI) vs. Spencer Schwellenbach (ATL)

The Philadelphia Phillies are 8-3 straight up this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Phillies are 8-3 ATS this season.

The Atlanta Braves are 2-9 straight up this year. They are 2-8 straight up in their last 10 games. The Braves are 4-7 ATS this season.

Phillies vs. Braves Game Matchup and Betting Odds

903 Philadelphia Phillies (+105) at 904 Atlanta Braves (-125); o/u 7.5

7:15 PM ET, Thursday, April 10, 2025

Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

Phillies vs. Braves Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 51% of public bettors are currently backing the Braves money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Philadelphia Phillies DFS Spin

Phillies shortstop Trea Turner reached base 3 times in his team’s 4-3 win over the Braves on Wednesday. The Boynton Beach, FL native went 2 for 4 with a homer, an RBI, a walk, and 2 runs scored. For the season, Turner is hitting .281 with 1 homer, 2 RBIs, 4 steals, and an OPS of .801. The 31-year-old right-handed hitter batted .361 with an OPS of .907 in April of last season. That fact means Trea Turner could be worth a look in most DFS formats.

Atlanta Braves DFS Spin

Braves third baseman Austin Riley had a big day at the dish in his team’s 4-3 loss to the Phillies on Wednesday. Hitting out of the #5 spot in the lineup, Riley went 2 for 5 with a homer, an RBI, and a run scored. The 28-year-old from Memphis, TN, is hitting .200 with 2 homers, 5 RBIs, and an OPS of .650 this season. Riley had an OPS of .784 against lefties last season, putting him in play for DFS purposes against Phillies southpaw starter Jesus Luzardo on Thursday.

Phillies vs. Braves MLB Betting Trends

Philadelphia is 5-3 straight up in their last 8 games against Atlanta.

Philadelphia is 57-46 straight up after a win since the start of last season.

Atlanta is 2-6 straight up after a loss this season.

Atlanta is an MLB-worst 0-8 straight up when playing on no rest this season.

Phillies vs. Braves Betting Prediction

Philadelphia has had a hot start to their 2025 campaign. The Phillies are 8-3 straight up and are tied for 4th in the majors in run differential (+15) through 11 games this season. Left-handed starter Jesus Luzardo will get the ball for the Phillies on Thursday. He’s been great through 2 starts this year. Luzardo is 2-0 with a 1.50 ERA and a 0.92 WHIP in 12 innings of work in 2025. Opponents are hitting just .167 against him this season, and his strikeout-to-walk ratio of 4.8 is exceptional. The Braves have scored the second-fewest runs in the big leagues this season, and I could see them struggling to score again on Thursday. I’m taking the white-hot Phillies in this one. The pick is Philadelphia +105 on the money line over Atlanta at Bovada.lv.

Phillies vs. Braves MLB Betting Prediction: PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES +105