Padres vs. Yankees Prediction: Can NY take 2 of 3 from SD?

The San Diego Padres remain in New York to face the Yankees at 7:05 PM ET on Wednesday night. The game is on MLB Network and Prime Video. It’s Game 3 of a three-game set. Can the Yankees win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Padres vs. Yankees betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Dylan Cease (SD) vs. Max Fried (NYY)

The San Diego Padres are 23-12 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Padres are 22-13 ATS this season.

The New York Yankees are 20-16 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Yankees are 18-18 ATS this season.

Padres vs. Yankees Game Matchup and Betting Odds

977 San Diego Padres (+150) at 978 New York Yankees (-180); o/u 7.5

7:05 PM ET, Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

TV: MLB Network/Prime Video

Padres vs. Yankees Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 83% of public bettors are currently backing the Yankees money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

San Diego Padres DFS Spin

Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. had 20% of his team’s hits in their 12-3 loss to the Yankees on Tuesday. In that game, the 26-year-old leadoff hitter went 2 for 5 with a double and an RBI. For the season, Tatis is batting .321 with 8 homers, 19 RBIs, 8 steals, and an OPS of .945. Fernando Tatis is hitting .368 with 2 outs this season, making him an interesting DFS option against the Yankees on Wednesday.

New York Yankees DFS Spin

Yankees catcher Austin Wells had a monster day at the plate in his team’s 12-3 win over the Padres on Tuesday. Hitting out of the #7 spot in the lineup, the 25-year-old left-handed hitter went 2 for 4 with a homer, 5 RBIs, a stolen base, and 2 runs scored. Wells is hitting .220 with 7 homers, 23 RBIs, 1 stolen base, and an OPS of .759 this year. The Scottsdale, AZ, native has an OPS of .899 at home this season. That fact makes Austin Wells worth a look in DFS if he draws another start at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday night.

Padres vs. Yankees MLB Betting Trends

San Diego is 2-5 straight up in their last 7 games against New York.

San Diego is 8-9 straight up in interleague games this season.

New York is 8-6 straight up in interleague games this season.

New York is 12-7 straight up as a home favorite this year.

Padres vs. Yankees Betting Prediction

Yankees left-handed starter Max Fried has been spectacular in his first year in the Bronx. He’s set to take the hill for New York on Wednesday. The 31-year-old from Santa Monica, CA, spent the first 8 years of his big league career with the Atlanta Braves before signing with the Yankees in free agency this offseason. Fried has lived up to his 8-year, $218 million contract so far in 2025.

In 7 starts this season, Max Fried is 6-0 with a 1.01 ERA, a 0.94 WHIP, a 3.5 strikeout-to-walk ratio, a 7.9 K/9, and an opponent batting average of .187. Fried has earned the win each of the last 6 times he’s taken the mound this season. I doubt Wednesday will be any different. I’m taking the Yankees. The pick is New York -180 on the money line over San Diego at Bovada.lv.

Padres vs. Yankees MLB Betting Prediction: NEW YORK YANKEES -180