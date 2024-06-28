Padres vs. Red Sox Prediction

The Padres will send Randy Vasquez to the mound for Friday’s contest against the Red Sox. The Red Sox will counter with Nick Pivetta. With the Red Sox listed as a favorite and the total sitting at 9.5 runs, what is the best bet from Boston?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

923 San Diego Padres (+135) at 924 Boston Red Sox (-150); o/u 9.5

7:10 p.m. ET, Friday, June 28, 2024

Fenway Park, Boston

Padres vs. Red Sox Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 83% of bets are on the Red Sox’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

San Diego Padres DFS SPIN

The Padres improved to 44-41 after beating the Nationals 8-5 on Wednesday. Kyle Higashioka had a big night going 3-4 at the plate with two home runs. The Padres look for their fourth consecutive victory on Friday.

Boston Red Sox DFS SPIN

Boston dropped to 43-37 after falling to the Blue Jays 9-4 on Tuesday night. Rafael Devers had a nice game despite the loss, going 2-4 at the plate with a home run. The Red Sox look to get back in the win column as they open up a series with the Padres,

Padres vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Trends

The Red Sox are 5-5 ATS in its last 10 home games.

San Diego is 3-7 SU in their last 10 games against Boston.

The total has gone over in 4 of the last 5 home games for the Red Sox.

Padres vs. Red Sox MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Red Sox team total over. Despite a nice outing in his previous start, Padres’ starter Randy Vasquez has struggled for the majority of the year. Vasquez holds a 5.10 ERA and a 1.68 WHIP. Fenway Park is a tough place to pitch and I think the Red Sox light up Vasquez on Friday night. Red Sox score 5+ runs in this one.

MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Red Sox TT Over 4.5