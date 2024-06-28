Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Padres vs. Red Sox Prediction

    Paul ElliotBy No Comments
    Padres vs. Red Sox

    The Padres will send Randy Vasquez to the mound for Friday’s contest against the Red Sox. The Red Sox will counter with Nick Pivetta. With the Red Sox listed as a favorite and the total sitting at 9.5 runs, what is the best bet from Boston?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    923 San Diego Padres (+135) at 924 Boston Red Sox (-150); o/u 9.5

    7:10 p.m. ET, Friday, June 28, 2024

    Fenway Park, Boston

    Padres vs. Red Sox Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 83% of bets are on the Red Sox’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    San Diego Padres DFS SPIN

    The Padres improved to 44-41 after beating the Nationals 8-5 on Wednesday. Kyle Higashioka had a big night going 3-4 at the plate with two home runs. The Padres look for their fourth consecutive victory on Friday.

    Boston Red Sox DFS SPIN

    Boston dropped to 43-37 after falling to the Blue Jays 9-4 on Tuesday night. Rafael Devers had a nice game despite the loss, going 2-4 at the plate with a home run. The Red Sox look to get back in the win column as they open up a series with the Padres,

    The Red Sox are 5-5 ATS in its last 10 home games.

    San Diego is 3-7 SU in their last 10 games against Boston.

    The total has gone over in 4 of the last 5 home games for the Red Sox.

    Padres vs. Red Sox MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Red Sox team total over. Despite a nice outing in his previous start, Padres’ starter Randy Vasquez has struggled for the majority of the year. Vasquez holds a 5.10 ERA and a 1.68 WHIP. Fenway Park is a tough place to pitch and I think the Red Sox light up Vasquez on Friday night. Red Sox score 5+ runs in this one.

    MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Red Sox TT Over 4.5

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com