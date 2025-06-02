Padres vs. Giants Prediction: Which NL West team will win?

The San Diego Padres head to San Francisco to face the Giants at 9:45 PM ET on Monday night. It’s the first game of a four-game set. Can the Giants win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Padres vs. Giants betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Stephen Kolek (SD) vs. Logan Webb (SF)

The San Diego Padres are 33-24 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Padres are 31-26 ATS this season.

The San Francisco Giants are 33-26 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Giants are 29-30 ATS this season.

Padres vs. Giants Game Matchup and Betting Odds

955 San Diego Padres (+142) at 956 San Francisco Giants (-169); o/u 7.5

9:45 PM ET, Monday, June 2, 2025

Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

Padres vs. Giants Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing the Giants money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

San Diego Padres DFS Spin

Padres center fielder Jackson Merrill reached base 3 times in his team’s 6-4 win over the Pirates on Sunday afternoon. In that game, the 22-year-old left-handed hitter went 2 for 3 with 2 doubles, an RBI, and a walk. For the season, Merrill is batting .331 with 5 homers, 22 RBIs, 1 stolen base, and an OPS of .905 across 124 at-bats. The Baltimore native is hitting .375 with an OPS of .961 in road games this season. That fact makes Jackson Merrill worth a look in DFS for Monday’s game at Oracle Park.

San Francisco Giants DFS Spin

Giants left fielder Heliot Ramos recorded 25% of his team’s hits in their 4-2 win over the Marlins on Sunday afternoon. Hitting out of the leadoff spot, the Humacao, Puerto Rico, native went 2 for 4 with 2 singles, a walk, 2 stolen bases, and a run scored. Ramos is hitting .295 with 10 homers, 29 RBIs, 5 steals, and an OPS of .851 across 220 at-bats this year. The 25-year-old right-handed hitter is batting .366 with on OPS of 1.041 in his last 30 games. That means Heliot Ramos could have some DFS value on Monday night.

Padres vs. Giants MLB Betting Trends

San Diego is 5-0 straight up in their last 5 games against San Francisco.

San Diego is an MLB-best 7-1 straight up in division games this season.

The Giants are 4-5 straight up in division games this season.

San Francisco is 15-17 straight up after a win this season.

Padres vs. Giants Betting Prediction

I like the Padres in this contest. A few stats will make the case for San Diego to win Monday night’s National League West division showdown. The Padres are 12-11 straight up as an underdog and 20-12 straight up after a win this season. Additionally, San Diego is 27-19 straight up when playing on no rest and 30-23 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this year. And finally, the Padres are an MLB-best 23-7 straight up in league games and 3-2 straight up in starting pitcher Stephen Kolek’s starts in 2025. The pick is San Diego +142 on the money line over San Francisco at Bovada.lv.

Padres vs. Giants MLB Betting Prediction: SAN DIEGO PADRES +142