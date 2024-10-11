Padres vs. Dodgers Game 5 MLB Prediction: Which side will advance to NLCS?

The winner of Friday night’s Padres vs. Dodgers Game 5 matchup at 8:08 p.m. ET will advance to the NLCS, where the Mets currently await. With Yu Darvish set to oppose Yoshinobu Yamamoto, what’s the smart bet tonight at Dodger Stadium?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

San Diego Padres (+125) at Los Angeles Dodgers (-150); o/u 8

8:08 p.m. ET, Friday, October 11, 2024

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Padres vs. Dodgers Game 5: Public Bettors Siding with L.A.

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 58% of bets are on the Dodgers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Cease once again stinks vs. Dodgers

Dylan Cease allowed three runs in 1 2/3 innings in a loss to the Dodgers on Wednesday. Cease was working on three days’ rest, and it didn’t work out very well. He allowed four hits — including a homer to Mookie Betts — and a walk with just one strikeout. It’s hard to imagine Cease would go again in this series considering how much he’s struggled, so he’s likely the Game 1 starter if the Padres are able to win Game 5.

Roberts expects Freeman to be available

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters he expects Freddie Freeman to be back in the Dodgers’ lineup in Game 5 of the NLDS against the Padres on Friday. Freeman was scratched from the lineup before Game 4. He’s been dealing with an ankle injury he originally suffered in the last week of the regular season. Freeman seemed to aggravate the ankle injury during Game 3 of the series and appeared hobbled despite finishing the game. With the Dodgers season on the line again in Game 5, Freeman appears set to give it a go.

Padres vs. Dodgers Game 5 MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 4 of San Diego’s last 5 games

The total has gone OVER in 4 of San Diego’s last 5 games when playing LA Dodgers

LA Dodgers is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing San Diego

The total has gone OVER in 4 of LA Dodgers’ last 5 games when playing San Diego

Padres vs. Dodgers Game 5 MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take San Diego. Yu Darvish has been outstanding over his last five starts, which includes the Game 2 matchup with the Dodgers in this series. Darvish is a perfect 5-0 in his last five starts. Over that span, he’s averaged 5 2/3 innings per start, 3.8 hits allowed and 1.6 earned runs for a 2.43 ERA.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers are 4-1 in Yamamoto’s last five starts, but he hasn’t been sharp. Over that span, he owns a 5.21 ERA and is averaging 3 2/3 innings per start. He’s allowed an average of 4.2 hits and 2.2 earned runs over his last five outings, which includes a poor start versus the Dodgers in Game 1 of this series. Yamamoto lasted just three innings, allowing five runs on five hits.

Padres vs. Dodgers Game 5 MLB Playoffs Prediction: SAN DIEGO PADRES +125