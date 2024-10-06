Padres vs. Dodgers Game 2 MLB Prediction:

The Dodgers needed two rallies to take down their NL West counterparts the Padres in Game 1 of the NLDS on Saturday night. With the Dodgers vs. Padres Game 2 matchup set for 8:03 p.m. ET on Sunday, what’s the smart bet?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

San Diego Padres (+120) at Los Angeles Dodgers (-140); o/u 8.5

8:03 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 6, 2024

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Padres vs. Dodgers Game 2: Bettors Leaning Towards San Diego

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 53% of bets are on the Padres’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Ohtani hits three-run homer to propel Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani hit a three-run homer in a 7-5 win for the Dodgers over the Padres on Saturday in Game 1 of the NLDS. Welcome to the postseason, Shohei. Ohtani not only picked up the three-run homer, but it was a big one that tied the game at 3-3 in the second inning. He also had a broken-bat single and came around to score on a Teoscar Hernandez poke. It’s just a continuation to a spectacular season for Ohtani, and the Dodgers have a critical 1-0 lead against their division rivals.

Machado hits two-run homer in loss

Manny Machado hit a two-run homer in a loss to the Dodgers on Saturday in Game 1 of the NLDS. Machado extended the Padres’ lead to 3-0 in the first with a two-run homer off Yoshinobu Yamamoto. That’s the first postseason homer for Machado in 2024, and the 11th of his career. He did come up empty in a big situation as the go-ahead runner in the ninth with a strikeout, the Padres aren’t in the game without Machado’s roundtripper.

Padres vs. Dodgers Game 2 MLB Betting Trends

San Diego is 13-5 SU in its last 18 games

San Diego is 5-2 ATS in its last 7 games when playing LA Dodgers

LA Dodgers is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games

LA Dodgers is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games

Padres vs. Dodgers Game 2 MLB BETTING PREDICTION

I expect tonight’s starting pitchers to keep the game in check through at least the first five innings of play. Yu Darivsh is 5-0 with a 3.55 ERA over his last five outings. Over that span, he’s averaged 5.0 innings of work, 4.0 hits and 2.0 earned runs allowed. Jack Flaherty, meanwhile, has been equally impressive, posting a 4-1 record with a 3.67 ERA over his last five outings. He’s averaged 5 1/3 innings of work over that span, allowing an average of 4.6 hits and 2.2 earned runs.

Padres vs. Dodgers Game 2 MLB Playoffs Prediction: Under 4.5 First 5 Innings (-120)