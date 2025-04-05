Padres vs. Cubs Prediction: Can Cubs hand Padres their 2nd loss?

The San Diego Padres remain in Chicago to face the Cubs at 2:20 PM ET on Saturday afternoon. The game is on Padres.TV. It’s Game 2 of a three-game set. Can the Cubs win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Padres vs. Cubs betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Nick Pivetta (SDP) vs. Matthew Boyd (CHC)

The San Diego Padres are 7-1 straight up this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Padres are 6-2 ATS this season.

The Chicago Cubs are 6-4 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Cubs are 6-4 ATS this season.

Padres vs. Cubs Game Matchup and Betting Odds

951 San Diego Padres (+102) at 952 Chicago Cubs (-122); o/u 6.5

2:20 PM ET, Saturday, April 5, 2025

Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

TV: Padres.TV

Padres vs. Cubs Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 58% of public bettors are currently backing the Cubs money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

San Diego Padres DFS Spin

Padres center fielder Jackson Merrill had one-third of his team’s hits in their 3-1 loss to the Cubs on Friday afternoon. In that game, the Baltimore native went 2 for 4 with a double. Merrill is hitting .429 with 2 homers, 8 RBIs, and an OPS of 1.166 this season. Jackson Merrill batted .240 against lefthanded pitching last season, meaning he should be in the lineup against Cubs southpaw starter Matthew Boyd on Saturday.

Chicago Cubs DFS Spin

Cubs left fielder Ian Happ provided most of the team’s offense in their 3-1 win over the Padres on Friday. Hitting out of the leadoff spot, the switch hitter from Pittsburgh went 2 for 4 with 2 runs scored. For the season, Happ is hitting 214 with 1 homer, 5 RBIs, and a .630 OPS. The 30-year-old outfielder had an OPS of .827 at home last season. That fact makes Ian Happ relevant for DFS purposes at Wrigley Field this weekend.

Padres vs. Cubs MLB Betting Trends

San Diego is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games against Chicago.

San Diego is 40-31 straight up after a loss since the start of last season.

Chicago is 41-47 straight up after a win since the start of last season.

Chicago is 59-64 in National League games since the start of last season.

Padres vs. Cubs Betting Prediction

San Diego will trot out righty starter Nick Pivetta for Saturday’s afternoon affair. Pivetta was much better during day games than night games last season. Pivetta’s ERA in day games last year was 3.53, while his ERA in night games was 4.47. What’s more, opposing batters hit just .209 against Pivetta during day games in 2024. Opposing batters hit .243 against Pivetta during night games last year.

Additionally, Nick Pivetta was terrific in his lone start this season against the Braves. In a home matchup with Atlanta on March 30th, Nick Pivetta tossed 7 scoreless innings, permitting just one hit and no walks while striking out four batters. I think Pivetta pitches well again on Saturday, and the Padres earn the outright win at Wrigley Field. The pick is San Diego +102 on the money line over Chicago at Bovada.lv.

Padres vs. Cubs MLB Betting Prediction: SAN DIEGO PADRES +102